Google smartwatches could be finally arriving later this year at the company's hardware event with the Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL and Pixel Buds.

Tipster Evan Blass had tweeted that Google could be rolling out its wearable along with the third generation of Pixel lineup and the second generation Pixel Buds.

Speaking of the smartwatch, according to a report by WinFuture, the wearable will be powered by WearOS and would be based on a new wearable platform from Qualcomm. It is expected to be Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 which includes a PMW3100 IC specifically for energy conservation.

Besides the Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, and second-gen Pixel Buds, a reliable source tells me -- with high confidence -- that Google's fall hardware event will also introduce a Pixel-branded watch. Have a great summer! — Evan Blass (@evleaks) May 10, 2018

The three smartwatches are reportedly codenamed "Ling", "Triton", and "Sardine". They are reportedly being tested for mass production.

Users can directly interact with the device as it takes voice commands and therefore they do not have to bring the smartwatch back from its standby mode.

As of now, Google has never rolled out its own wearable. As far as the smartwatch category is concerned, it has always been behind the likes of Apple and Samsung.