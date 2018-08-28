Tuesday, August 28, 2018 Back to
28 August, 2018

Google is expected to launch the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL on 9 October: Report

Google may launch the Pixel phones on 9 October, but it has not officially confirmed the date yet.

After Apple's annual fall event in September, Google is expected to launch the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL on 9 October, a date which seems like more or less confirmed.

According to a Bloomberg report, Google is expected to launch its flagship Pixel lineup of phones on 9 October, but Google has not officially confirmed the dates, as yet. The upcoming line of phones would be the third generation of the Pixel family of smartphones.

Google Pixel 2.

Despite the launch being some time away, leaks and rumours about the phone especially the Pixel 3 XL have been pouring. Some leaks have been attributed to the recent sale of pre-production units of the Pixel 3 XL which have been selling online from a Russian dealer at a cost of at least $2,000, according to a report.

As per leaked images, the new flagship may come with a notch on top of the display with two cameras adjusted inside the notch. This is expected to give not just normal selfies but super selfies. The new feature is rumoured to bring better improvements in bokeh mode, 'soft' and 'natural' mode to add retouches to the face. Additionally, one of the lenses is expected to be wide-angle.

Apart from this, a leaked image revealed that the Pixel 3 may not ditch the headphone jack this year, but come with a bundled pair 0f wired USB-C headphones. It is rumoured to come with wireless charging capabilities.

As far as specs go, the Pixel 3 XL is supposed to pack a 4 GB RAM and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset and a 630 GPU Adreno chipset. The phone is expected to run on Android 9.0 Pie out of the box.

Age doesn't matter. You have got to beat everyone else


