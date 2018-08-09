Thursday, August 09, 2018 Back to
Google Pixel 3 XL leak reveals smartphone’s final design, USB-C Pixel Buds

Google may reportedly include the headphones along with the new Pixel smartphones!

Recent speculations have said that Google will launch the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphone on 4 October. Regardless of that date being official, we know for sure that we are still two months away from the release of the smartphones. However, that means nothing to the workers at the rumour mills, because here we have another one.

A Russian Tech blogger shared some images of the Pixel 3 XL with Android Police, and these images just reaffirm the design language of the smartphone that has been leaked in some of the previous reports.

In the leaked image, we see the notch, right where it was believed to be, however, for some reason it looks deeper and thicker. In fact, an expert at The Verge says he finds it to be “the worst of all the notches so far.”

Image: Канал Лучкова

Image: Канал Лучкова

Along with the pictures of the Pixel 3 XL, the leak also reveals images of what looks like a bundled pair of wired USB-C headphones with the smartphone suggesting that Google might include the headphones in the box with the Pixel 3 lineup.

Having said that, we want to warn you right here to take this news with a pinch of salt, considering that even when the Pixel 2 was being speculated last year, there were considerable rumours that the company was working on a wired version of its Pixel Bud headphones, which would come along with the smartphones. In fact, an early packaging design was also leaked, which showed off dedicated slots for the headphones.

However, Google only bundles the USB-C to 3.5mm dongle along with the phones. So, beware before you hurray!

Finally, the leaks also share an image of the phone with the list of hardware running the device. According to the image, the Google Pixel 3 XL will run Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box. It will be powered by an eight core Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, with four cores clocked at 1.77 GHz and four clocked at 2.80 GHz. The smartphone will reportedly come with 4 GB of RAM, and will feature Adreno 630 GPU. Also, the leak suggests that the Pixel 3 XL’s display will sport a resolution of 1440 x 2960 with 494 pixels per inch.

Google is yet to confirm any of this. Keep following this space for all updates about the upcoming Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones.

