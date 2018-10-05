After announcing a redesign to the Google Assistant app earlier this week, Google is now rolling out a new feature to the app, which will allow you to book rides with your voice. The feature is currently rolling out to users in phases, and should be available for all by end of this week.

This means, that you can now simply say “Ok Google, book me a cab to Khan Market” to book a ride. This feature can come in really handy win your caught up with work and need to immediately leave for someplace. Know to just yell!

However, there is a bit more to the process of ride booking than just the Ok Google command. Once you activate Google Assistant, asking it to book your cab, and mentioning your destination, the Assistant will respond with a list of estimated pricing, and the ETA of the cab from all the services around you.

In case you want a specific cab service and don’t want the Assistant to compare the prices for you, you can specify your preferred service by using its name when requesting a ride. For example, you can then say, “Ok Google, book me an Ola to Khan Market”.

This works on Android, iPhone, Google Home, and all other smart speakers that have Assistant built in. Google says that it is soon releasing support for smart displays as well.

Till now, if you asked Google Assistant to book you a cab, it used to Previously, move you over to Google Maps for this info, as it already lists these price estimates for the services. With this feature, basically the same info surfaces on the Assistant window.

Google says the new ride requests will be available “first in English and any country where one of our supported ride service partners operate. We plan to expand to more languages in the coming months.”