tech2 News Staff 04 October, 2018 12:32 IST

Google Assistant gets a visual upgrade, includes easy voice and touch control

Google Assistant's redesign brings smooth integration between voice and touch controls.

Google brings a major overhaul to its design. The Assistant now focuses more on the visual to make glancing across the assistant easy. Additionally, it smoothly integrates both voice and touch control, especially for smart devices.

First, the touch and voice integration will be useful for home devices. For instance, a user can tell the Assistant to reduce the brightness of the light bulb with the help of voice controls. This creates a prompt. In the prompt, there is a slider, which can be used by the touch controls to change the brightness bulb.

Google Assistant.

Next is the change in UI, which is more visual. This makes glancing through the app easy. Additionally, it makes giving information easier.

Other than this the Android phone users will be able to get an overview of their day based on their everyday interaction with the Assistant.

Besides everyday users, developers and brands have an option to show thumbnails of their brands. Starbucks or Food Network already have thumbnails where users can see recommended items from their menus or images of the recipes.

Additionally, users can also make purchases for digital objects such as subscription for paid apps using the assistant, according to TechCrunch.

This feature is currently available on iOS and Android, but all may not receive the update since it could be rolling out in batches.

