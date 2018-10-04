Thursday, October 04, 2018 Back to
04 October, 2018

Google to let developers sell in-app purchases, digital goods via the Assistant

Users will now be able to make in-app purchases, like subscriptions, upgrades using the Assistant.

We all know wonders of one of the smartest voice assistants of our time, the Google Assistant and all that it can do — it can understand multiple languages, it can control your television, and now you can also make purchases of digital goods online.

Google announced on 3 October that it is letting developers sell in-app purchases through the Google Assistant.

Google lets developers sell in-app purchases through Assistant. Image: Google Blog

Google lets developers sell in-app purchases through Assistant. Image: Google Developers Blog

While the Google Assistant has already been letting users make purchases for physical goods for a while, this time users will be able to make in-app purchases, like subscriptions and upgrades, by making it easier for developers to enable support for such a service.

The transactions can be made while a user is in conversation with the Assitant through speakers, phones, and Smart Displays, which will be enabled by a feature called 'Actions.'

'Actions' is currently supported in the US and will expand to other locations soon.

Additionally, the Google Assistant is getting a "complete makeover on mobile phones, enabling developers to create even more visually rich integrations." The focus is now to make glancing across the assistant easy, by smoothly integrating both voice and touch control, especially for smart devices. Along with this, Android users will be able to get an overview of their day based on their everyday interaction with the Assistant.

