Flipkart 'Mobiles Bonanza' sale: Deals, discounts on Poco F1, Realme 2 Pro and more

The Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale kicks off tomorrow and will continue till 23 February.

tech2 News Staff Feb 18, 2019 18:12:08 IST

It was just a week ago the leading e-retailer Flipkart wrapped up the Super Value Week sale. It has now immediately followed this up with yet another smartphone sale, the Mobiles Bonanza sale, which will kick off tomorrow and continue till 23 February.

The POCO F1 will be available starting at Rs 17,999 during the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. Image: Tech2/ Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee

During the sale, consumers can grab discounts on some of the popular smartphone brands including Xiaomi, Realme and Asus. Flipkart has partnered with Axis Bank to offer instant a 10 percent discount to users who own an Axis Bank credit or debit card even if they purchase on EMI.

Here’s the list of smartphones that will be available at a discounted price during the five-day Bonanza sale:

Realme’s mid-range smartphone, the Realme 2 Pro will get a discount of Rs 1,000 and it will be available at a price of Rs 11,990 for the 4 GB RAM model. The phone recently received a price cut of Rs 1,000 and was retailing for Rs 12,990. There’s no mention yet if the high-end model with 8 GB RAM and if the 6 GB RAM variant will be discounted during the sale period.

Flipkart in its dedicated Mobiles Bonanza Sale page mentioned that deals on iPhones are coming soon

Among other smartphones, Xiaomi’s budget-friendly Redmi Note 6 Pro will be available for purchase at Rs 12,999 (4 GB RAM model) down from the launch price of Rs 13,999.

Poco F1, the affordable flagship from Xiaomi’s sub-brand Poco will be available at a discounted price of Rs 17,999 for the base variant with 6 GB RAM / 64 GB storage. The 6GB RAM / 128 GB version and the high-end version with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage will be up for grabs at a discounted price of Rs 20,999 and Rs 24,999 respectively. The Poco F1 which was launched last year for a price starting Rs 20,999 received a price cut of Rs 1,000 last month.

Flipkart will be offering discounts on Asus handsets too. During the sale, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 will be available at an offer price of Rs 8,499 for the 3 GB RAM model. Meanwhile, the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 with its massive battery will be sold at Rs 11,999 for the 3 GB RAM version. The phone was launched in India for a price starting at Rs 12,999.

Nokia’s affordable handset, the Nokia 5.1 Plus will be sold at a discount price of Rs 8,999 for the 32 GB storage model down from the original price of Rs 10,999. Flipkart will offer exchange offers of up to Rs 3,000 on Vivo V11 Pro, Vivo V11, Oppo F9 and Oppo A3S.

The e-retailer in its dedicated Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale page mentioned that deals on iPhones are coming soon. Notably, Flipkart has put up the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10’s ‘Notify Me’ button on the same page in its website. Samsung’s premium Galaxy S10 series will officially debut in San Francisco on 20 February.

