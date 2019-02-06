tech2 News Staff

Just a few days back, Flipkart partnering with Chinese OEM Honor hosted Honor Days Sale on its website. The online retailer has now announced its own ‘Super Value Week’ sale to offer smartphones from some of the popular brands at a discounted price. The sale which began on 4 February will continue till 8 February.

Apart from grabbing discounts on certain smartphones, prospective buyers can get an additional Rs 1,000 off as well on the exchange of their old smartphone. Flipkart is also offering ‘Complete Mobile Protection’ for a price as low as Rs 99.

If you are planning to buy a good smartphone in the mid-range segment, here are some the lucrative discounts the e-commerce retailer is providing that you can take a look at.

Nokia’s glass-encased compact smartphone the Nokia 6.1 Plus is listed on the website at an offer price of Rs 14,999 for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage model. The phone features a tall 5.8-inch (diagonally) full HD+ display, 16 MP + 5 MP dual rear camera, Snapdragon 636 SoC and 3060 mAh battery. The budget smartphone Nokia 5.1 Plus is available at Rs 9,999 against the original price of Rs 10,599.

Realme’s popular mid-range handset, the Realme 2 Pro is also available at a discounted price of Rs 12,990 for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant down from the original price of Rs 13,990. The phone packs a reliable Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset that can handle day-to-day activities with ease, decent dual rear cameras and a vibrant 6.3-inch full HD+ display.

Honor 9N gets Rs 2,000 off on the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage model and it is now available at a discounted price of Rs 11,999. Among other handsets, Motorola’s big battery packed device Motorola One Power gets a discount of Rs 1,000 and it is available for Rs 14,999 against the original price of Rs 15,999. LG’s premium phone, the LG G7 ThinQ that sorts brilliant camera sensors, a vibrant display and sleek glass body can be purchased at Rs 29,999 during the Flipkart Super Value Week sale.

The Vivo V9 Pro’s price has been reduced as well and it is available at Rs 14,990. The phone bundles an additional discount of Rs 1,500. Among other Vivo handsets, the Vivo V11 Pro also tags an exchange offer of Rs 2,500. Google’s previous flagship model, the Pixel 2 XL is listed as well on the Super Value Week sale page. The phone is available for a discount price of Rs 39,999 for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage model. However, Amazon is offering the Google Pixel 2 XL at Rs 39,684 which is around 300 rupees less than the offer listed on Flipkart. But at the time of writing only one product was seen listed on Amazon website. In case you are looking to invest on a premium smartphone with impressive imaging sensors, Flipkart’s offer can be a decent deal breaker.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.