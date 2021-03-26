Friday, March 26, 2021Back to
Flipkart Big Saving Days sale to end today: Best deals on Realme 7 Pro, iPhone 11, Asus ROG Phone 3 and more

Flipkart is offering an instant discount of 10 percent on SBI Bank credit and debit cards during the ongoing sale.


tech2 News StaffMar 26, 2021 17:29:37 IST

Flipkart's three-day sale, Big Savings Days, will come to an end tonight. During this ongoing sale, the e-commerce platform is offering an instant discount of 10 percent on SBI Bank credit and debit cards. Notably, Amazon will also host its Smartphone Upgrade Days sale in India starting tomorrow that will end on 30 March. Amazon will also offer an instant discount of 10 percent on SBI credit cards. Here are a few best deals on smartphones are now available at the ongoing Flipkart sale.

Best deals on smartphones during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale

Poco C3

Poco C3 (Review) was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 7,499. It is now available at Rs 6,999 on Flipkart.

Realme C11

Realme C11 was launched in India at Rs 7,499 and is now available at Rs 6,999 on Flipkart.

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 (Review) is currently selling at a starting price of Rs 48,999 on Flipkart. The base 64 GB storage variant was earlier priced at Rs 54,900.

Realme X50 Pro

Last year, Realme launched Realme X50 Pro (First Impressions) 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant at Rs 39,999. This variant is currently available at Rs 31,999 on Flipkart.

Realme X3 Super Zoom

Realme X3 SuperZoom (Review) is currently selling at a starting price of Rs 22,999, down from 27,999.

iPhone SE

iPhone SE (Review) was launched at a starting price of Rs 42,500 in India. On Flipkart, this variant will now cost you Rs 29,999.

Realme 7 Pro

Realme 7 Pro (Review) is now available at a starting price of Rs 18,999, down by Rs 1,000 on Flipkart.

Asus ROG Phone 3

Asus ROG Phone 3 (Review) was launched at a starting price of Rs 49,999. This base variant is now available at Rs 41,999 on Flipkart.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro

Realme Narzo 20 Pro (Review) was launched at Rs 14,999 and is now selling at Rs 13,999 on Flipkart.

iPhone XR

The base variant of the iPhone XR (Review) is available at Rs 38,999, down from 47,900. The iPhone still comes with an adapter and EarPods.

