tech2 News StaffMar 26, 2021 16:47:07 IST
Amazon has announced that the Smartphone Upgrade Days sale will commence tomorrow in India and will end on 30 March. During the sale, the e-commerce platform will offer an instant discount of 10 percent on SBI Bank credit cards. Several smartphones by Redmi, Samsung, OnePlus, Apple and more will be available at a discount of up to 40 percent during the sale. Going by the Amazon sale preview, here are the best deals available during the upcoming Amazon sale.
Best deals on smartphones
Redmi Note 9 Pro
Going by the preview, the Redmi Note 9 Pro (Review), launched at a starting price of Rs 13,999, will now sell at Rs 12,999.
iPhone 12 Mini
iPhone 12 Mini will sell at a starting price of Rs 67,100 on Amazon. It was launched in India at Rs 69,900 back in October last year.
Galaxy M51
Buyers will get the Galaxy M51 (Review) at a starting price of Rs 21,749, down from Rs 24,999.
Redmi 9 Power
Redmi 9 Power (Review) will also sell at a starting price of Rs 10,499, down by Rs 500.
Galaxy Note10 Lite
Galaxy Note10 Lite (Review) was launched in India last year at a price of Rs 38,999. During the Amazon sale, it will be available at Rs 27,999.
iPhone 11 Pro Max
The 256 GB storage variant of the iPhone 11 Pro Max (Review) will be priced at Rs 94,900 on Amazon.
Mi 10T Pro/Mi 10T
Mi 10T Pro (Review) will be available at Rs 37,999 on Amazon, down by Rs 2,000. Launched at a starting price of Rs 34,999, Mi 10T 5G will sell at Rs 32,999, down by Rs 2,000.
Galaxy S20 FE
The smartphone was launched in India at Rs 49,999. Galaxy S20 FE (Review) will be available at a price of Rs 40,998 on Amazon.
In addition to these smartphones, Amazon will also give discounts and offers on powerbanks, earphones, mobile cases, chargers, screen protectors and more.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.