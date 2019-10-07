tech2 News Staff

Just when the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale came to an end last week, the e-commerce platform has announced yet another big sale of the year — Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. This upcoming sale will commence on 12 October and will end on 15 October. The sale will be open four hours prior which is — 8.00 pm (11 October) — for the Flipkart Plus members.

During the sale, Flipkart will also offer an instant discount of 10 percent on SBI Credit and Debit cards. Pull up your socks folks, now is the time you can buy for your Diwali gifts at exciting prices.

As per the listing teased at the Flipkart website, some smartphones will come with a buyback guarantee and complete mobile protection during the sale. As for the TVs and other appliances, Flipkart will offer up to 75 percent discount and up to 90 percent for accessories and electronics like cameras, speakers, headphones, fitness trackers, smartwatches, laptops and more.

The Flipkart preview also reveals that heavy discounts will be available on mobile phones, TVs and electronics during the "Dhamaka Deals" that will be hosted thrice a day during the sale — 12.00 am, 8.00 am, and 4.00 pm. You can also get good offers during Rush Hours that will be held from 12.00 am to 2.00 am each day during the sale.

If you want to buy a smartphone right now, you can hop on to the Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale and grab your favourite smartphones at a discounted price.