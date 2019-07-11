tech2 News Staff

Flipkart has launched a co-branded credit card in partnership with Axis Bank and Mastercard. It offers unlimited cashback through various merchants including dining benefits and limited domestic airport lounge access. The credit card will see a slow rollout in July and later on, it will be available to more users over time.

The Flipkart-Axis Bank Credit Card offers several benefits including cashback, EMI savings, dining delights, and much more. Users buying products from Flipkart-owned merchants including Flipkart, Myntra and 2GUD will be eligible for five percent unlimited cashback. It includes a bunch of other Preferred Partner merchants such as MakeMyTrip, Goibibo, Uber, PVR, Curefit, and UrbanClap where users will be eligible for four percent unlimited cashback. Users buying from any other merchants will be given 1.5 percent unlimited cashback. Flipkart says that the cashback will be credited into the account in every monthly billing statement.

The joining or annual fee of the Flipkart-Axis Bank Credit Card is Rs 500 that will be waived off if the user spends over Rs 2 lakh. On joining, welcome benefits worth Rs 3,300 can be claimed across merchants including Flipkart, Myntra, MakeMyTrip, Goibibo, Gaana, UrbanClap. The credit card also offers dining delights of up to 20 percent off and 1.5 percent cashback at more than 4000 restaurants across India. Products bought on EMI using Flipkart will be eligible for extra savings. A fuel surcharge waiver of one percent is offered for up to Rs 500 every month. Finally, users can avail up to four visits to domestic airport lounges every year.

“Through this co-branded credit card, in partnership with Axis Bank and Mastercard, we are reiterating our commitment to driving access to formal credit in India with an offering that will benefit the customer the most. Meaningful growth in India will be driven through expanding the credit fold, and we are happy to continue playing a role in that by helping millions of Indians fulfill their aspirations without the burden of financial constraints,” said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO of the Flipkart Group.

