Indian e-commerce company, Flipkart has recently been creating a huge buzz on the internet. This time it isn’t for some intriguing sale or offers. The company’s decision to charge a one-time ‘sale fee’ of Rs 10, has grabbed Flipkart a position under the limelight. The call is drawing immense outrage from its customers, who have taken to social media and have been constantly criticising the decision as another money-making tactic from the e-commerce site. Since the beginning of May, innumerable users have flooded social media by sharing screenshots of the checkout section of the app, along with their complaints regarding the same. This Rs 10 sale fee seems to be fuel to the fire, as customers at the time are already irked over the company charging them different fees for packaging and delivery of their products.

Many users have pointed out that the sale fee makes no sense, as it is the charge that the company has put on the discounted items, therefore this makes the discount completely irrelevant. A few claimed it to be an eccentric step to loot customers. Tagging the customer support service of the company, a user shared a picture of his phone, and wrote, “What is this ‘Sale fee’ now? Flipkart Support. Another way to loot money from your customers.”

The company took to the comments section to clarify their decision. However, this clarification didn’t stop the users from questioning the charge. Pointing out the sale fee on the site, a user took a dig at the company. The screenshot revealed that even before he placed the product in the cart, there was a note below the product that read, “Rs 10 one-time sale fee may apply for top deals.” Sharing the screenshot the user wrote in the tweet, “Wow… A new achievement for Flipkart. They invented a new type of charge called sale fee…”

Another user wrote, “Hi Flipkart, can you explain why you are collecting this sale fee?”

A picture revealed that while the company gave a person a Rs 10 coupon that was deducted from the total price, it hardly mattered as they added a sale fee of a similar amount. The user shared the screenshot with the caption, “Ek ke baad ek alag alag charges ke naam pe chuna lagaya ja raha hai..Pahle security charges aur ab Sale Fee…Kuchh din baad Flipkart app open kiya uska bhi charges add kar denge. That’s why I avoid using this platform for shopping!”

Responding to these complaints, Flipkart in the comments section called it “a nominal fee,” and said that it is only applied during the sale event. They added that this fee helps them to serve their customers better by bringing a wide range of products to them. Flipkart wrote, “We understand your concern related to the sale fee. Please note that it is a nominal fee for select products with great offers and is applied only to your first order during a sale event. This fee helps us bring you a wide range of products with great value during a sale event.”

