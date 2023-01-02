Monday, January 02, 2023Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Trouble with Twitter investors: Fidelity, one of Twitter's biggest investors, slashes value of its stake by half

Several of Twitter’s investors who backed Elon Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of the platform have devalued their stake in the platform by as much as 75 per cent in some cases.


Mehul Reuben DasJan 02, 2023 19:39:43 IST

It seems that Elon Musk will be continuing to put out one fire after the other as far as his ownership of Twitter is concerned. Fidelity, one of the largest investors who had helped Musk fund his  $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, has reduced the value of its stake in Twitter by 56 per cent.

Trouble with Twitter investors Fidelity, one of Twitter's biggest investors, slashes value of its stake by half

Several of Twitter’s investors who backed Elon Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of the platform have devalued their stake in the platform by as much as 75 per cent in some cases.

The recalculation comes as Twitter navigates a number of challenges, most of which come as the result of Musk’s chaotic management decisions. The recalculation also takes into account the exodus of advertisers from the platform.

Fidelity’s Blue Chip Growth Fund stake in Twitter was valued at around $8.63 million as of November, according to a monthly disclosure and Fidelity Contrafund notice first reported today by Axios. That’s down from $19.66 million as of the end of October. 

It’s possible that macroeconomic trends are somewhat to blame. In July, Stripe, another investor in the platform had their internal value reduced by 28 per cent, while Instacart’s valuation was reportedly reduced by 75 per cent this week.

But it’s obvious that Twitter’s ambiguous post-Musk regulations haven’t made things any better.

From a technical standpoint, the network has recently been less reliable; last Wednesday, there was a massive outage of the platform after Musk made some major modifications to the backend server architecture. This caused at least half of Twitter users, unable to log in to their accounts, and others to be unable to check their timelines. 

Employees in Twitter’s public policy and engineering department were also recently let go, dissolving the team in charge of providing input on content moderation and other concerns like suicide prevention.

Axios business editor Dan Primack pointed out that Fidelity seems to rely heavily on public market performance when it considers valuations. It’s quite possible that the firm doesn’t have any inside info on Twitter’s financial performance.

Twitter is making several cuts as it nears the deadline of making $1 billion in interest payments on its $13 billion in debt, as revenue continues to decline. According to a Media Matters for America survey from November, about 50 per cent of the top 100 advertisers on the platform, who collectively spent close to $750 million on advertisements the previous year, don’t seem to be doing so anymore. 

Twitter has also been actively promoting its Twitter Blue strategy in an effort to increase its revenue and profitability. However, Twitter Blue hasn’t really brought in the sort of revenue that Musk and his team were hoping for.

Musk has attempted to save around $500 million in costs unrelated to labour, and over the past few weeks has been shutting down data centres, and offices and launching a fire sale after putting office items up for auction in a bid to recoup costs. Musk has even stopped paying rent for most of the office spaces that Twitter occupies

Separately, Musk’s team has reached out to investors for potential fresh investment for Twitter at the same price as the original $44 billion acquisition, according to The Wall Street Journal.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Twitter

Elon Musk to step down as Twitter CEO to attract Saudi investors? Has Jared Kushner brokered the deal?

Dec 20, 2022
Elon Musk to step down as Twitter CEO to attract Saudi investors? Has Jared Kushner brokered the deal?
Twitter sued for breach of contract & refusal to pay $8 million to a key software vendor

Twitter

Twitter sued for breach of contract & refusal to pay $8 million to a key software vendor

Dec 19, 2022
US Government controls all social media platforms, suppresses information, claims Elon Musk

Twitter Files

US Government controls all social media platforms, suppresses information, claims Elon Musk

Dec 28, 2022
Falling Tesla stock, erratic decisions: What will Musk do, now that Twitter users want him to step down as CEO

Twitter

Falling Tesla stock, erratic decisions: What will Musk do, now that Twitter users want him to step down as CEO

Dec 20, 2022
Only blue tick accounts will be able to vote on policy-related polls on Twitter, says Elon Musk

NewsTracker

Only blue tick accounts will be able to vote on policy-related polls on Twitter, says Elon Musk

Dec 20, 2022
Elon Musk confirms that he will step down as Twitter CEO, but will he really? Not exactly

Twitter

Elon Musk confirms that he will step down as Twitter CEO, but will he really? Not exactly

Dec 21, 2022

science

Watch: NASA shares images of the ‘Winter Wonderland’ Mars becomes as temperatures dip 123 degrees below zero

NASA

Watch: NASA shares images of the ‘Winter Wonderland’ Mars becomes as temperatures dip 123 degrees below zero

Dec 28, 2022
Elon Musk's Neuralink: Two neurosurgeons weigh in on the feasibility of Musk's brain implant and its potential

Neuralink

Elon Musk's Neuralink: Two neurosurgeons weigh in on the feasibility of Musk's brain implant and its potential

Dec 05, 2022
What is Neurotechnology and Brain-Computer Interface, the tech that Elon Musk’s Neuralink uses?

Neuralink

What is Neurotechnology and Brain-Computer Interface, the tech that Elon Musk’s Neuralink uses?

Dec 01, 2022
SpaceX inches closer to an orbital launch attempt,  test-fires its Super Heavy rocket for its longest duration

SpaceX

SpaceX inches closer to an orbital launch attempt,  test-fires its Super Heavy rocket for its longest duration

Nov 30, 2022