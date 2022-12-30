Mehul Reuben Das

After Elon Musk took over Twitter, he introduced a number of cost-cutting measures which included not paying the rent for the various office spaces it occupies. As a result, Twitter is facing the possibility of getting evicted from one of its most iconic offices, the one at Seattle.

As per a report by The New York Times and Platformer, Twitter will not be relocating their Seattle staff to some other property in the city, and has chosen to shut down the office in the city altogether. Staff members from Seattle have apparently been given the option to work from home.

Since 2014, the social media company’s Seattle office has been at Century Square tower downtown in a space that can accommodate 200 workers. Musk had already cut janitorial and security services at Twitter’s Seattle office earlier this week as the staff prepares to get evicted.

Twitter had laid off 208 Seattle-based employees earlier this year when he terminated about 3700 people of the previous 7200 staff members who worked at Twitter. Prior to Musk owning Twitter, Seattle was the company’s second-largest engineering hub outside of the San Francisco headquarters.

In a bid to cut costs after taking over Twitter, Musk has been on an all out mission to curtail what he sees as “unnecessary spending,” at any cost. First, he got rid of the programme where staffers working from Twitter’s offices would get meals. Then, he started auctioning off several items from Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters.

Had Twitter been evicted as the result of a lawsuit, it would have been extremely difficult for them to sign a lease to rent office scape anywhere in the city. In order to avoid such a situation, Musk has made the move even before an eviction lawsuit was filed by the property owner, Unico Properties. Having said that, the landlord of Twitter’s Seattle office can still sue the company for outstanding rent, and other damages.