Thursday, November 24, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

More than a third of Twitter’s top 100 clients have not advertised on the platform in the past two weeks

Many of Twitter’s top advertisers, including 14 of the top 50 brands, have stopped their ad spends since Musk’s acquisition. Last year, nearly 90 per cent of the company’s $5 billion revenue came from advertising, which makes this situation alarming for Musk and his team.


Mehul Reuben DasNov 24, 2022 13:53:19 IST

One of the biggest worries that Elon Musk had when he took over Twitter was that advertisers and brands would leave the platform and stop spending on ads. It turns out, Musk’s fears were well-founded. A recent report from The Washington Post suggests that over a third of Twitter’s top 100 ad clients have not advertised on the platform over the last two weeks.

More than a third of Twitter’s top 100 clients have not advertised on the platform in the past two weeks

Many of Twitter’s top advertisers, including 14 of the top 50 brands, have stopped their ad spends since Musk’s acquisition. Last year, nearly 90 per cent of the company’s $5 billion revenue came from advertising, which makes this situation alarming for Musk and his team. Image Credit: AFP

Many of Twitter’s top advertisers, including 14 of the top 50 advertisers, have stopped their ad spends in the few weeks since Musk’s acquisition. Ads for brands including Jeep and Mars chocolates, whose corporate parents were among the top 100 US advertisers on the platform in the six months before Musk’s purchase, haven’t since November 7, just weeks after Musk assumed ownership of the platform on October 27.

Pharmaceutical company Merck, cereal maker Kellogg, Verizon and Samuel Adams brewer Boston Beer also have stopped their advertising in recent weeks, the report said.

Twitter is still heavily reliant on advertising. Last year, nearly 90 per cent of the company’s $5 billion in revenue came from advertising, while the rest was derived from data licensing and other services.

One of the biggest reasons why advertisers have pulled out of Twitter has to do with the attrition of employees at Twitter. More than the number of people who have been terminated or who have resigned, it is the departure of certain key personnel which has scared advertisers and brands. Although Twitter has many policies in place to counter hate speech, advertisers feared that the departure of many key enforces and content moderators would mean that such policies would mean nothing.

There is also the fact that the usage of racial slurs went up exponentially after Musk took control of Twitter. The fact that Musk and his team have been able to curtail it and bring hate speech down on Twitter to an all-time low, should give advertisers some confidence.

Then there was the surge in impersonation or fake verified accounts which took place because of Musk’s idea of paid verification or buying a verified badge for $8. The plan backfired so badly, that Musk had to suspend it just days after rolling it out. Musk has since gone on to say that they will not be relaunching the paid verification or Twitter Blue for $8 programme until they have a way of dealing with the impersonation of organisations and key individuals.

Apart from Twitter’s internal turmoil that stemmed from the terminations and resignation of a people, and the paid verification, there is also the fact that the world is on the brink of a recession. Even before Musk took over, marketers were pulling back on their digital advertising as worries about the economy proliferated.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Tick Talk: Elon Musk seeks to reassure advertisers on Twitter after chaos

Nov 10, 2022
Tick Talk: Elon Musk seeks to reassure advertisers on Twitter after chaos
Elon Musk’s ‘Namaste’ tweet throws left-liberals in a tizzy; memes show him with tilak, as RSS activist

NewsTracker

Elon Musk’s ‘Namaste’ tweet throws left-liberals in a tizzy; memes show him with tilak, as RSS activist

Nov 22, 2022
Zomato takes dig at Elon Musk over Twitter’s current scenario; have a look

Zomato takes dig at Elon Musk over Twitter’s current scenario; have a look

Nov 22, 2022
Elon Musk fires engineer who publicly called out Musk and his lies about Twitter's performance

Twitter

Elon Musk fires engineer who publicly called out Musk and his lies about Twitter's performance

Nov 15, 2022
Elon Musk fires Twitter employees overnight for criticising his plans on internal channels

Twitter

Elon Musk fires Twitter employees overnight for criticising his plans on internal channels

Nov 16, 2022
Elon Musk locks out Twitter staff out of their offices, fearing sabotage as people reject ‘Twitter 2.0’

Twitter

Elon Musk locks out Twitter staff out of their offices, fearing sabotage as people reject ‘Twitter 2.0’

Nov 18, 2022

science

The last total lunar eclipse for 2022 and the next three years takes place on Tuesday. Here’s how to watch it

Astronomy

The last total lunar eclipse for 2022 and the next three years takes place on Tuesday. Here’s how to watch it

Nov 07, 2022
China plans to send monkeys to the Tiangong space station to study how they reproduce in space

Space Exploration

China plans to send monkeys to the Tiangong space station to study how they reproduce in space

Nov 07, 2022
Last Lunar Eclipse of 2022: Places, timing and everything you need to know

Astronomy

Last Lunar Eclipse of 2022: Places, timing and everything you need to know

Nov 04, 2022
Want to send a parcel to the Moon? A Japanese startup is working to establish a courier service for space

Space Tourism

Want to send a parcel to the Moon? A Japanese startup is working to establish a courier service for space

Nov 02, 2022