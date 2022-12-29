Thursday, December 29, 2022Back to
Twitter suffers from a massive outage, users get “error” messages when trying to log in

Several users complained that they were unable to log in to Twitter, neither using the desktop web service nor through the apps. Others complained, that their timelines weren’t loading properly.


Mehul Reuben DasDec 29, 2022 09:41:07 IST

Twitter suffered a major outage issue earlier today. Although initial reports suggested that users of the platform who use desktops and laptops to log in via Twitter’s web services were facing difficulties a later report revealed that users who were using the Twitter app on iOS and Android devices were facing issues as well.

Several users complained that they were unable to log in to Twitter, neither using the desktop web service nor through the apps. Others complained, that their timelines weren’t loading properly. Image Credit: AFP

Both mobile and desktop users could not access the site or manage notifications and were greeted with pop-up messages.

Over 10,000 users reported issues with accessing the social media website in the United States as of 7:40 pm ET. While some users said they were getting logged out automatically, others complained that their Twitter notifications were not working.

“Twitter is experiencing international outages affecting the mobile app and features including notifications; incident not related to country-level internet disruptions or filtering,” Netblocks said in a tweet.

Ever since Musk took over and got rid of a bunch of engineers who were responsible for keeping the platform operational, analysts have claimed that the platform now runs the risk of repeatedly crashing down as there are very few people working on maintenance. Although Musk has hired some people to maintain the servers and the codes that Twitter uses to stay functional, the number of people hired is incomparable with what the maintenance team had earlier.

Several users took to Twitter, sharing that they couldn’t log in.

Musk even responded to one, in his typical manner.

Although the services were restored across many areas and several people who complained of not being able to log in were later seen reporting that they could log in again, Twitter continues to be choppy in other areas.

