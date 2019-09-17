Tuesday, September 17, 2019Back to
Facebook page admins can now use live feature even on the Lite app: Report

Facebook has reportedly added new feature where you will be able to schedule IGTV and Instagram feed.


tech2 News StaffSep 17, 2019 10:18:17 IST

Facebook, has reportedly launched the Facebook live feature for the Lite app. The Facebook live feature will reportedly be available only for Facebook pages admins.

As per a report by TechCrunch, the admin of the Facebook page can even "rehearse" before going live. Meaning, the admins will be able to do a live video that will be available just for the other admins of the concerned page.

Facebook page admins can now use live feature even on the Lite app: Report

Facebook Page admins will now be able to live stream for eight hours. Image: Pixabay

This will help the admins test new production setups, interactive features, and show formats before going live with a vast number of viewers. It can be used for live stream matches.

The report also reveals that the publishers will be able to edit the live sessions by trimming the end or beginning of livestream videos. They can live broadcast for up to eight hours. Previously, it was limited to four hours only. The publishers also have an option to use apps on Live that will broadcast simultaneously to other online streaming services.

Other than this, the report suggests that Facebook has announced a couple of other features like scheduling IGTV and Instagram feed, some updates in Watch Party feature and the addition of 13 new languages in Facebook's Creative Studio.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


