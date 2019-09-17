tech2 News Staff

Facebook, has reportedly launched the Facebook live feature for the Lite app. The Facebook live feature will reportedly be available only for Facebook pages admins.

As per a report by TechCrunch, the admin of the Facebook page can even "rehearse" before going live. Meaning, the admins will be able to do a live video that will be available just for the other admins of the concerned page.

This will help the admins test new production setups, interactive features, and show formats before going live with a vast number of viewers. It can be used for live stream matches.

The report also reveals that the publishers will be able to edit the live sessions by trimming the end or beginning of livestream videos. They can live broadcast for up to eight hours. Previously, it was limited to four hours only. The publishers also have an option to use apps on Live that will broadcast simultaneously to other online streaming services.

Other than this, the report suggests that Facebook has announced a couple of other features like scheduling IGTV and Instagram feed, some updates in Watch Party feature and the addition of 13 new languages in Facebook's Creative Studio.

