Watch: Facebook Live catches abduction at gunpoint from football stadium in Pakistan's Balochistan

Islamabad: In a horrifying incident, a man was abducted in broad daylight in front of hundreds of people on gunpoint in Pakistan’s estranged province of Balochistan.

The heart-wrenching incident took place during a football match in Balochistan’s Khuzdar and was captured in a Facebook live video.

While sharing a clip on Twitter, social media activist Fazila Baloch wrote, “Balochistan: Another Baloch, Yahya Zahid s/o Abdul Hameed Mosiani was abducted yesterday in front of hundreds.”

Balochistan: Another Baloch, Yahya Zahid s/o Abdul Hameed Mosiani was abducted yesterday in front of hundreds. Enforced disappearances in Balochistan are so rampant that even this Facebook live video during a football match in Zehri Noorgama in Khuzdar captured one such incident. pic.twitter.com/AlYPw72aUN — Fazila Baloch🌺☀️🏳 (@IFazilaBaloch) October 12, 2022

She further noted that “enforced disappearances in Balochistan are so rampant” that one such incident got captured in a Facebook live.

In the video, which is going viral on social media, few men can be seen running around with assault rifles in their hands in the middle of a football match. Soon after, the match stopped and the crowd dispersed. While nothing much seems clear in the 26-second video, it is enough to give chills down the spine.

‘Worsening human rights violations in Balochistan by Pakistan’

Recently, the Baloch National Movement (BNM) — a Baloch separatist group — made an appeal to the United Nations (UN) to send a fact-finding mission to Balochistan in order to investigate the large-scale human rights violations taking place there, according to reports.

While addressing the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) session in Geneva, BNM chairman Dr Naseem Baloch said that this year alone till August, Pakistani forces “forcibly disappeared 505 people and killed 147.”

“We would like to draw your attention to the worsening human rights violations in Balochistan by Pakistan. Enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings have been a daily practice there for many years. However, there has been a record surge in these cases in the recent months,” Baloch said.

(With inputs from agencies)

