Friday, June 21, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook's newly announced Calibra logo ripped off of online bank Current's logo?

Turns out Character, the design firm for Current logo is secretly working with Facebook on the cryptocurrency project.

tech2 News StaffJun 21, 2019 17:38:20 IST

It hasn't been long since Facebook launched its own digital wallet Calibra that will be used to exchange the cryptocurrency, Libra. Libra has been developed by the social media giant but it will be handled by a consortium 28 companies including Facebook. However, the company already is in trouble regarding its logo. An online bank named Current has accused Calibra of "ripping off" their logo for the newly announced digital wallet.

As per a CNBC interview, the owner of "Current", Stuart Sopp,  said that he hired a San Francisco based design firm, Character, to create a logo for his company back in 2016. Turns out that a post on Linkedin by Ben Pham, creative director at Character, confirmed that Character secretly worked with Facebook on this cryptocurrency project. The post has been taken down now.

(Also Read: Facebook is planning to launch ‘Globalcoin’, its own cryptocurrency, in 2020)

Facebooks newly announced Calibra logo ripped off of online bank Currents logo?

Mark Zuckerberg , CEO of Facebook.

"This is a funny way to try and create trust in a new global financial system –by ripping off another fintech firm,” Sopp said in a phone interview. “Facebook has all the money and resources in the world. If they truly wanted to make banking more inclusive and fair, they should’ve come up with their own ideas and branding, like we have.” CNBC reported.

He further said that they spent six months to come up with the logo and Facebook just took it without changing much. He said that Facebook should have put more effort to come up with its own logo.

Sopp also confirmed in the CNBC report that Current is now consulting a law firm Goodwin Procter, to determine if it had a trademark or patent infringement case.

The uncanny resemblance of Libra is difficult to ignore here and association of the common design firm with both Facebook and Current doesn't paint a good picture. It has already raised privacy concerns and US politicians have already asked the company to pause the project.

(Also Read: Facebook Libra: here's how it could impact the Indian regulatory stance on cryptocurrencies)

(Also Read: Facebook's unveiling of Libra cryptocurrency brings attention to 'stablecoins')

(Also Read: Calibra: hours after launch, US politicians ask Facebook to pause cryptocurrency project)

(Also Read: Facebook's cryptocurrency project raises privacy concerns, asked to halt program)

(Also Read: Facebook Libra cryptocurrency project to be scrutinised by US senate on 16 July)

 

tags
Loading...



Top Stories

latest videos

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile


also see

Facebook

Facebook announces Calibra, a digital wallet for its Libra cryptocurrency

Jun 18, 2019
Facebook announces Calibra, a digital wallet for its Libra cryptocurrency
Calibra: Hours after launch, US politicians ask Facebook to pause cryptocurrency project

Calibra

Calibra: Hours after launch, US politicians ask Facebook to pause cryptocurrency project

Jun 19, 2019
Facebook's cryptocurrency project raises privacy concerns, asked to halt program

Calibra

Facebook's cryptocurrency project raises privacy concerns, asked to halt program

Jun 19, 2019
Facebook's unveiling of Libra cryptocurrency brings attention to 'Stablecoins'

Cryptocurrency

Facebook's unveiling of Libra cryptocurrency brings attention to 'Stablecoins'

Jun 18, 2019
Facebook's cryptocurrency gets backers including Mastercard, PayPal, Uber and Visa

Facebook

Facebook's cryptocurrency gets backers including Mastercard, PayPal, Uber and Visa

Jun 14, 2019
Facebook Libra: Here's how it could affect currency-trading markets from an Indian perspective

Facebook Libra

Facebook Libra: Here's how it could affect currency-trading markets from an Indian perspective

Jun 21, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Space Exploration

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Jun 21, 2019
Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Biomimetic

Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Jun 19, 2019
Amateur astronomy part one: Getting started, and choosing the right gear

Astronomy

Amateur astronomy part one: Getting started, and choosing the right gear

Jun 18, 2019
G20 Summit: Ministers agree on new framework to tackle plastic pollution in oceans

Plastic Pollution

G20 Summit: Ministers agree on new framework to tackle plastic pollution in oceans

Jun 17, 2019