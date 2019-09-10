Tuesday, September 10, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook is worried that users will get worked up about the amount of location data it gathers on them

Even if you're a heavy user, there's little reason to give Facebook permanent access to location data.


Anirudh RegidiSep 10, 2019 11:58:09 IST

Ever the champion of user privacy, Facebook has just published a blog post detailing how and why it gathers so much location data on users.

In the blog, Facebook explains that "Facebook is better with location" and that the data is needed for services that track where you eat, the people you're close to and the Wi-Fi you use. Oh, and the data will also be used to "improve ads" (Not sure how this is beneficial, but we all trust Facebook, right?).

via GIPHY

Ostensibly, Facebook has published this post out of deep concern for users who might be flustered by the privacy focused features being introduced in Android 10 and iOS 13. The post explains how the features work and how users can make the 'right' choice.

In Android 10, which arrived a few days ago on Pixel devices and which will probably arrive on your not-a-Pixel in the next couple of years, users will have app-specific location sharing settings.

Even if your global settings allow for apps to access location data at any time, you can restrict just Facebook from accessing location data at all times.

Facebook is worried that users will get worked up about the amount of location data it gathers on them

Do you really trust Facebook to safely handle your privacy?

In iOS 13, which is expected to be shown off on 10 September at the iPhone launch event, you'll be given a detailed summary of when and where an app accessed your data. You'll also be able to control how apps access your data via options that limit background location sharing to single use, only when the app is open, or all the time.

Even if you're a heavy Facebook user, there's little reason to give Facebook's apps (Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp) permanent access to location data. If you're even vaguely concerned about privacy, and you still have to use Facebook for some reason, disable access and give the app one-time permission for the instances when you have to explicitly share location data. When you have to share your location with a friend, for example.

Facebook will give Android users more control over how some of their location data is harvested.

Facebook will give Android users more control over how some of their location data is harvested. Image: Facebook

At the very least, restrict location access to when the app is running. This will at least limit the amount of data that apps, not just Facebook apps, gather on you.

Also note that Facebook very carefully states in its blog that only the "precise location" is not shared when you restrict access. Facebook is still collecting background information on your location based on a number of factors, including the location of the Wi-Fi network you're using.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

WhatsApp

WhatsApp was affected by a bug that allowed hackers to access private chats

Sep 03, 2019
WhatsApp was affected by a bug that allowed hackers to access private chats
Over 400 mn Facebook IDs and phone numbers exposed via unsecured server: Report

Facebook Leaks

Over 400 mn Facebook IDs and phone numbers exposed via unsecured server: Report

Sep 05, 2019
Hackers can get into your Android smartphones just via a text message: Report

Cybersecurity

Hackers can get into your Android smartphones just via a text message: Report

Sep 06, 2019
Facebook given a deadline to provide researchers with data to study its impact on democracy

Facebook

Facebook given a deadline to provide researchers with data to study its impact on democracy

Aug 28, 2019
Facebook acknowledges a flaw in the Messenger Kids app, calls it 'technical error'

Facebook

Facebook acknowledges a flaw in the Messenger Kids app, calls it 'technical error'

Aug 29, 2019
Govt may make it mandatory for Google, Facebook, others to share user data

Data privacy

Govt may make it mandatory for Google, Facebook, others to share user data

Sep 09, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Sep 06, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

Sep 06, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Sep 06, 2019
ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, human spaceflight centre, astronaut training, SSLV

ISRO

ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, human spaceflight centre, astronaut training, SSLV

Sep 06, 2019