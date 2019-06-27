Thursday, June 27, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook is evaluating how it should handle deepfake videos, says Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg said it makes sense to treat deepfake videos differently from fake news.

The Associated PressJun 27, 2019 14:39:42 IST

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the company is evaluating how it should handle “deepfake” videos created with artificial intelligence and high-tech tools to yield false but realistic clips.

In an interview at the Aspen Ideas Festival in Colorado on Wednesday, Zuckerberg said it might make sense to treat such videos differently from other misinformation such as false news. Facebook has long held that it should not decide what is and isn’t true, leaving such calls instead to outside fact-checkers.

But Zuckerberg says it’s worth asking whether deepfakes are a “completely different category” from regular false statements. He says developing a policy on these videos is “really important” as AI technology grows more sophisticated.

Facebook is evaluating how it should handle deepfake videos, says Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Image: Reuters

Facebook, like other social media companies, does not have a specific policy against deepfakes, whose potential threat has emerged only in the last couple of years. Company executives have said in the past that it makes sense to look at them under the broader umbrella of false or misleading information. But Zuckerberg is signaling that this view might be changing, leaving open the possibility that Facebook might ban deepfakes altogether.

Doing so, of course, could get complicated. Satire, art and political dissent could be swept up in any overly broad ban, creating more headaches from Facebook.

Other false videos could still get a pass. For instance, the recent altered video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that made her sound like she was slurring her words does not meet the definition of a deepfake.

tags
Loading...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 1- Revealed: Kiara Advani’s best kept secret!


Top Stories

latest videos

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI


also see

Facebook

Facebook CEO says delay in flagging fake Pelosi video was 'execution mistake'

Jun 27, 2019
Facebook CEO says delay in flagging fake Pelosi video was 'execution mistake'
Instagram chief Adam Mosseri insists that the company does not snoop on conversations

Instagram

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri insists that the company does not snoop on conversations

Jun 26, 2019
DeepNudes: The latest horror turning hapless women's pictures into nudes

DeepNude

DeepNudes: The latest horror turning hapless women's pictures into nudes

Jun 27, 2019
Mark Zuckerberg's my friend but his 'power has grown too big' says Chris Hughes

Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg's my friend but his 'power has grown too big' says Chris Hughes

Jun 18, 2019
Facebook reportedly set to unveil its cryptocurrency called 'Libra' by next year

Facebook

Facebook reportedly set to unveil its cryptocurrency called 'Libra' by next year

Jun 18, 2019
Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes terms the new Libra cryptocurrency as 'frightening'

Facebook

Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes terms the new Libra cryptocurrency as 'frightening'

Jun 23, 2019

science

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

NASA hacked

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

Jun 25, 2019
'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Robot

'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Jun 24, 2019
Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Space Exploration

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Jun 21, 2019
Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Biomimetic

Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Jun 19, 2019