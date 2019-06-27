Thursday, June 27, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook CEO says delay in flagging fake Pelosi video was 'execution mistake'

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday said his social media company took too long to flag as false an altered video of U.S.

ReutersJun 27, 2019 07:05:59 IST

Facebook CEO says delay in flagging fake Pelosi video was execution mistake

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday said his social media company took too long to flag as false an altered video of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that appeared to show the Democratic Representative slurring and tripping through a speech.

Zuckerberg, speaking at a conference in Aspen https://bit.ly/2ZQT23w, Colorado, said the slow response was "an execution mistake on our side."

The video, a type of realistic alteration known as a "deepfake," was slowed to make Pelosi's speech seem slurred and edited to make it appear that she repeatedly stumbled over her words. After the video surfaced last month, it was widely shared on Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet Inc's YouTube.

YouTube took down the video, citing policy violations, but Facebook did not remove the clip, only limiting its distribution and telling users trying to share it that it might be misleading.

"It took a while for our system to flag the video and for our fact checkers to rate it as false... and during that time it got more distribution than our policies should have allowed," Zuckerberg said.

Pelosi criticized Facebook's refusal to remove the video and said the incident had convinced her the company knowingly enabled Russian election interference.

Misinformation through altered videos is a rising concern in the run-up to the 2020 U.S. presidential election, especially as artificial intelligence (AI) is now being used to produce clips that look genuine and realistically appear to show people saying words they have not spoken. The term "deepfake" is a combination of "deep learning" and "fake."

After the Pelosi video, Zuckerberg himself was portrayed in a spoof deepfake video on Instagram in which he appears to say "whoever controls the data, controls the future." Facebook, which owns Instagram, did not to take down the video.

Zuckerberg said Facebook is considering developing a specific policy on deepfakes.

"This is a little bit of sausage making here because we are going through the policy process of thinking through what the deepfake policy should be," he said. "This is certainly an important area as the AI technology gets better."

(Reporting by Uday Sampath and Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru, Katie Paul in San Francisco; Editing by Bill Rigby)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

tags
Loading...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 1- Revealed: Kiara Advani’s best kept secret!


Top Stories

latest videos

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI


also see

Newstracker

U.S. House panel approves contempt citations against Barr, Ross

Jun 13, 2019
U.S. House panel approves contempt citations against Barr, Ross
Taking heat from critics, Bernie Sanders defends democratic socialist views

Newstracker

Taking heat from critics, Bernie Sanders defends democratic socialist views

Jun 13, 2019
Ex-Stanford sailing coach avoids prison in U.S. college admissions scandal

Newstracker

Ex-Stanford sailing coach avoids prison in U.S. college admissions scandal

Jun 13, 2019
Republicans in U.S. Congress push back on Trump weapons packages to Saudi Arabia, UAE

Newstracker

Republicans in U.S. Congress push back on Trump weapons packages to Saudi Arabia, UAE

Jun 13, 2019
El Salvador's police vows to step up fight against gangs

Newstracker

El Salvador's police vows to step up fight against gangs

Jun 13, 2019
Mexico says National Guard deployment to southern border starts on Wednesday

Newstracker

Mexico says National Guard deployment to southern border starts on Wednesday

Jun 13, 2019

science

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

NASA hacked

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

Jun 25, 2019
'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Robot

'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Jun 24, 2019
Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Space Exploration

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Jun 21, 2019
Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Biomimetic

Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Jun 19, 2019