tech2 News Staff

Facebook has been trying to clear its tarnished image after the entire Cambridge Analytica fiasco and one of the ways to do so was the 'Clear History' tool, which was promised by the company nearly a year back. After being mum on the feature for quite some time, the social media giant has announced that the tool will finally see the light of day.

As per CNBC, the clear history feature, which clears your Facebook search history much like how you clean your Google search history, will be made available later this year, said Facebook CFO David Wehner.

"Broadly, [the feature is] going to give us some headwinds in terms of being able to target as effectively as before," Wehner was reported as saying at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference 2019. Facebook has said that it will start testing the feature this spring.

With this feature, one can browse through the apps and websites you've visited via Facebook and lets you delete them. This will make it harder for Facebook to collect data from third-party apps and target users with ads, said the report. Currently, Facebook does offer you ways to control ads on the platform which are related to marriage, alcohol, or your relationship status, among other options.

Earlier when Mark Zuckerberg first mentioned this tool he wrote"In your web browser, you have a simple way to clear your cookies and history. The idea is a lot of sites need cookies to work, but you should still be able to flush your history whenever you want. We’re building a version of this for Facebook too. It will be a simple control to clear your browsing history on Facebook — what you’ve clicked on, websites you’ve visited, and so on,".

