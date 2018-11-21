Wednesday, November 21, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook has seen a sudden spike in data download requests in November: Report

The first time this feature became popular was when Facebook Analytica scandal was discovered and users were exiting the platform.

tech2 News Staff Nov 21, 2018 12:38 PM IST

Some eight years ago, Facebook rolled out the option to allow users to download all their data from the platform. This included the collections of photos, posts, comments and event locations where you checked in. Basically, Facebook lets you download all the data it has on you.

While this feature has been around for a while, it wasn’t until the recent Cambridge Analytica scandal, that the feature became immensely popular. And that was because after the scandal, a lot of users wanted to just step out of the whole mess, but of course, not without all the data that had been collecting on Facebook all those years.

Facebook.

Facebook.

However, according to a report by Recode, in the month of November, in particular, a lot of people seem to be trying to download their data from Facebook this month. So many, in fact, that it’s causing delays on Facebook’s end as the company tries to fulfil all those data requests.

Are we looking at a mass walkout from Facebook?

“Over the past two weeks we’ve experienced a higher volume of 'Download Your Information' requests than usual,” a Facebook spokesperson told Recode. “This means it is taking longer to process the requests. We are working on it and appreciate people’s patience.”

Of course, it not very probable that all these users who are requesting for their data are also looking to delete their Facebook account. However, it is worth wondering if a spike in requests like these is usual.

(Also read: Facebook records a steep rise in data requests from the Indian government in H1 2018)

One can't also ignore the timing of this news, which is just a week after The New York Times report was released, which revealed Facebook’s backhanded ways of putting down its rivals. According to the report, Facebook reportedly worked closely with a public relations firm, which focused on downplaying Facebook’s scandals and writing negative news about rivals Apple and Google. The report also claimed that after a brief tiff with Apple CEO Tim Cook, Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg ordered his employees to use only Android phones.

How to download your Facebook data

In either case, to gather or to exit, if you are looking to download your data from Facebook, here’s how you can go it.

Of course, given the situation, step 1 would be that you remain patient, and make peace with the fact that you have many ahead of you in the queue and Facebook may not respond to your data request stat.

Once you have accepted that, step 2 would be to open Facebook on your computer, log in with your credentials and click on Settings.

Here, under “General Account Settings,” you will see a link to “Download a copy of your Facebook data” at the bottom. Click on that.

On the next page, you will see a button to download your information, click on “Start My Archive.” It will ask you to download enter your password, do that and click on submit.

A popup window will appear just click on “Start My Archive” after which Facebook will gather all information, including your photos, videos, posts, likes, messenger conversations and more.

Once the data is ready to download, a link for the same will be sent to your registered email address.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

also see

facebook

Facebook to setup independent body in 2019 to oversee user appeals of content

Nov 16, 2018

Facebook enquiry

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg rejects request to testify before the UK Parliament

Nov 08, 2018

Facebook

Facebook can't be trusted to regulate itself, says US lawmaker David Cicilline

Nov 15, 2018

Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg says he has no plans to step down even as Facebook faces intense scrutiny

Nov 21, 2018

Facebook

Facebook investors increase pressure on CEO Mark Zuckerberg to step down: Report

Nov 17, 2018

Facebook

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg shares plan for governing content and talks regulation

Nov 16, 2018

science

Standard Units

Still the kilogram: All you need to know about the new and improved unit of mass

Nov 21, 2018

InSight Mars Landing

NASA and the InSight spacecraft gear up for a risky landing on Mars next week

Nov 21, 2018

Space Travel

Experts have a theory for how spacecrafts can travel at faster-than-light speeds

Nov 21, 2018

Health

AIIMS launches project to study air pollution impact on childrens', public health

Nov 20, 2018