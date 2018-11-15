TL;DR: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Apple CEO Tim Cook quarreled, and reportedly Zuck took it to heart and made sure nobody in his company used an Apple iPhone again.

Back in March this year, Apple CEO Tim Cook was asked in an MSNBC interview, what he would do if he were in Zuckerberg’s shoes dealing with the fallout from the Cambridge Analytica scandal. To which he said, “I wouldn’t be in this situation.”

.@karaswisher asks Apple CEO @tim_cook what he would do if he was Mark Zuckerberg. “I wouldn’t be in this situation.”#RevolutionCHI pic.twitter.com/EuVLEEGTem — Recode (@Recode) March 28, 2018

Soon after, Zuckerberg retorted to that comment in an interview with Recode, and said that he found Cook’s comments to be “extremely glib,” and that “I think it’s important that we don’t all get Stockholm syndrome and let the companies that work hard to charge you more convince you that they actually care more about you. Because that sounds ridiculous to me.”

But, as it turns out, this quarrel did not end right there. According to a report by The New York Times, Mark Zuckerberg ordered his management to only use Android phones. Apparently, this decision by Zuckerberg was announced after his tiff with Cook, but it’s not exactly confirmed yet.

Further, Zuckerberg's wrath was apparently not just limited to his executive choice in smartphones, Facebook also reportedly hired a public affairs company whose staffers wrote negative articles about Apple, according to The New York Times.

However, quarrel-aside, making his management use Android phones is also a good business decision, considering Android is the dominant operating system in many regions like South America, Europe, Russia, South Asia, and parts of the Middle East.