Friday, November 16, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook records a steep rise in data requests from Indian govt in first half of 2018

In May this year, Facebook said it recorded a massive increase in the total number of Indian government requests for 2017 -- a rise of nearly 62 per cent

tech2 News Staff Nov 16, 2018 16:34 PM IST

Facebook has recorded 16,580 data requests from the Indian government in the first six months of 2018 — a steep rise compared to a total of 22,024 requests in the full year of 2017 and 13,613 in 2016.

In the January-June 2018 period, Facebook provided some data to the government in 53 per cent of the cases, although the social networking giant did not reveal which kind of data as it published its transparency report late on Thursday.

Facebook responds to government requests for data in accordance with applicable law and its terms of service.

Representational Image

Representational Image

"Each and every request we receive is carefully reviewed for legal sufficiency and we may reject or require greater specificity on requests that appear overly broad or vague," the company said.

Facebook also received 15,963 requests from India for "legal process," 23,047 users' requests and 617 emergency requests (half of these were met).

In May this year, Facebook said it recorded a massive increase in the total number of Indian government requests for 2017 -- a rise of nearly 62 per cent compared to the global average of 30 per cent.

The social networking major also accepts government requests to preserve account information pending receipt of formal legal process.

"When we receive a preservation request, we will preserve a temporary snapshot of the relevant account information but will not disclose any of the preserved records unless and until we receive formal and valid legal process," said Facebook which received 1,000 such requests from India.

Data requests from India according to Facebook's Transparency Report. Image: Facebook

Data requests from India according to Facebook's Transparency Report. Image: Facebook

Globally, the government requests for account data increased by around 26 per cent compared to the second half of 2017 — increasing from 82,341 to 103,815 requests.

In the US, government requests increased by about 30 per cent, of which 56 percent included a non-disclosure order prohibiting Facebook from notifying the user.

"During the first half of 2018, the number of pieces of content we restricted based on local law increased 7 per cent, from 14,280 to 15,337," said Facebook.

It also identified 48 disruptions of Facebook services in eight countries in the new reporting period, compared to 46 disruptions in 12 countries in the second half of 2017.

During this period, Facebook and Instagram took down 2,999,278 pieces of content based on 466,810 copyright reports, 203,375 pieces of content based on 69,756 trademark reports, and 641,059 pieces of content based on 29,828 counterfeit reports.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000
Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

also see

Facebook

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg shares plan for governing content and talks regulation

Nov 16, 2018

Facebook

Facebook promises to invest more to make the platform safer in Myanmar

Nov 06, 2018

facebook

Facebook to setup independent body in 2019 to oversee user appeals of content

Nov 16, 2018

Facebook Messenger

Facebook Messenger starts rolling out Unsend feature: Here’s how it works

Nov 15, 2018

Facebook

Facebook removes over 135 accounts on its platforms for malicious activities

Nov 14, 2018

Facebook

Viral fake video shared via Facebook causes political upheaval in Cameroon

Nov 05, 2018

science

Health

Music can be an affordable, non-medical aid to overcome sleep loss, study finds

Nov 15, 2018

Emission Check

India's strategies to cut emissions show the most promise among G20 nations: Report

Nov 15, 2018

Gaganyaan mission

ISRO reveals plans for Gaganyaan's unmanned missions in 2020 aboard GSLV MkIII D2 rocket

Nov 15, 2018

Space Station

NASA astronaut confident in Soyuz's flight to the ISS in Dec after launch abort

Nov 15, 2018