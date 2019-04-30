Tuesday, April 30, 2019Back to
Facebook F8 2019: Zuckerberg to explain company's new 'privacy-focused' vision

It has set aside $3 billion to cover a possible fine from the FTC over privacy violations.

The Associated PressApr 30, 2019 15:34:14 IST

CEO Mark Zuckerberg will kick off Facebook’s annual F8 conference Tuesday with what are expected to be more details about his new “privacy-focused” vision for the social network.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks at Facebook Inc's annual F8 developers conference in San Jose, California, U.S. May 1, 2018. Image: Reuters.

He’ll also likely do his best to bat away Facebook’s growing array of critics, emboldened regulators and competitors. Zuckerberg and his lieutenant Sheryl Sandberg have apologised repeatedly over the past year for an array of mishaps over privacy, data misuse and security problems.

Last week, the company said it is setting aside $3 billion to cover a possible fine from the Federal Trade Commission over privacy violations. Facebook has also suffered hacks, allowed hate speech and live-streamed mass-shooting horror.

Zuckerberg is likely to focus on Facebook’s future by emphasising private messaging, Facebook’s role in “communities,” and harnessing artificial intelligence to improve discourse.

