Monday, August 20, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 20 August, 2018 19:57 IST

Facebook donates Rs 1.75 crore towards relief efforts for flood-stricken Kerala

The "Help and the Crisis Donate Button" has garnered over 1,300 posts from the affected areas.

Social networking giant Facebook is donating $250,000 (nearly Rs 1.75 crore) for relief work in Kerala, which has been battered by torrential rains, floods and landslides, leaving over 300 dead amid massive destruction, the company said on Monday.

Facebook will donate the money through the Community Resilience Fund for GOONJa Delhi-based non-profit organisation that is leading the relief and recovery efforts in the impacted localities.

"In the last few days, Facebook along with the power of the community has helped reach out to people through features such as Live, creating Page, joining community, and raising funds," a Facebook spokesperson told IANS.

Kerela floods. Reuters.

Kerela floods. Reuters.

"The smallest of all things we have done is that our global community has contributed $250,000 for Goonj fund," she added.

Kerala has seen unabated rains since 8 August, causing one of the worst floods in its history that has until now claimed over 300 lives and rendered thousands homeless.

People across Facebook have created "Groups", "Live Videos" and "Pages" to raise funds to mobilise support and help the worst affected.

The groups created include those facilitating communication and relief to victims, such as coordinating transportation and medical attention; IT professionals gathering information about people who need to be rescued and sharing it with emergency officials and doctors who are offering medical tips to those affected by the floods.

On 9 August, the Facebook community activated its feature "Safety Check", allowing people to let their friends and family know that they were safe.

The "Help and the Crisis Donate Button" on the platform has garnered more than 1,300 posts from the affected areas. The posts were asking for help and also for offering things like shelter, food, water, transportation and volunteer work.

So far, nearly 500 people have donated using the Crisis Donate Button.

Importantly, several people who were left stranded used Facebook Live to ask for rescue after being unable to reach authorities.

More than 1,200 people have used Facebook's "Community Help" to ask for and request help, including food, water, transportation and shelter.

The disaster maps on Facebook have helped the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and relevant NGOs to mobilise rescue and support efforts.

These Maps track people's movement and demarcate between the affected (flood-hit) and safe zones. This has also helped the government to identify places, where rescue and relief is required.

"Facebook is the largest community of volunteers, donors, and activists coming together to make the world a better place. We will continue to monitor and assess needs in the region. Together, the Facebook community is championing humanity and helping those in distress," the networking giant said in a statement.

tags


From boardroom to bars: A CEO who didn’t want to die chasing targets


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions
Private video

Private video
3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App
A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science
Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

also see

CriticalPoint

Kerala floods: Twitterati slam national media for ignoring ravaged state, ask why is it not a 'national calamity' yet

Aug 17, 2018

Facebook India

Facebook is reportedly planning a major shuffle of its top management in India

Aug 09, 2018

Facebook

Facebook works towards better business pages, with a focus on local communities

Aug 07, 2018

Facebook

Facebook rolls out Mentorships feature for select groups on the platform

Aug 10, 2018

Facebook Connectivity

Connectivity: Facebook’s new umbrella organisation for its internet projects

Aug 11, 2018

Fake Profiles

Facebook Pages to go through new authorisation process to continue to post

Aug 11, 2018

science

Earthquakes

Big quakes systematically trigger others in the Earth's other hemisphere: Study

Aug 20, 2018

Geology

Carbon boost from thawing of Arctic permafrost likely in coming decades: Study

Aug 20, 2018

Geochemistry

Can a mineral called magnesite solve global warming? New study suggests it can

Aug 20, 2018

Aeronautics

NASA brings its history in aviation tech to life in pictures on Aviation Day

Aug 20, 2018