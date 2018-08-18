Kerala floods latest updates: The IMD has withdrawn the red alert in the state for Sunday, but an orange alert still stands for three districts. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said 58,506 people were rescued on Saturday, but around a lakh were still stranded. The official toll in the last 10 days stands at 206.
Padanad in Chengannur district in central Kerala has emerged as the epicentre of the calamity. Over 300 people have been rescued from the district so far, and more than 1,500 families are reported to be stranded here on rooftops. At least 100 families in Thiruvanmandoor. Edanad, Pandanad and Mangalam are stranded in the worst-affected areas of Chengannur.
According to the IMD, the state received 619.5 mm rainfall this month till 16 August. This is usually 244.1 mm. "The intensity of rainfall has decreased now. There won't be extremely heavy rains anymore but heavy rains will continue for two days," IMD scientist S Devi told ANI.
Speaking to reporters, Vijayan said that Kerala was facing an "unprecedented disaster". "The situation is grave in Kerala. We must stand together. The prime minister has understood the situation very well," he said, adding that this was the "worst floods in Kerala in 100 years". At least 324 people have died so far.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted an aerial survey to assess damage caused by flooding, and joined a review meeting to take stock of the situation. "The nation stands firmly with Kerala in this hour," he said on Twitter.
Kerala has so far incurred a loss of Rs 19,512 crore as damage to life and property, said Vijayan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered Rs 500 crore as interim relief.
Personnel of the three services, besides the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) resumed the gigantic task of evacuating people stranded on rooftops, highlands where hills came crashing down blocking roads and cutting them off from the rest of the world, and those marooned in villages that have turned into islands.
Many persons, including women, children and the elderly trapped in places inaccessible by boats were winched up by defence helicopters and shifted to safety.
TV channels telecast disturbing visuals of a woman in labour being pulled up with the help of a rope dropped down from a navy chopper, swinging violently in the air.
The woman, whose amniotic sac was ruptured, was shifted to a navy hospital where she gave birth to a baby boy. Both the mother and the child are doing fine, officials said.
Desperate non-resident Keralites from Australia, the US and the UK were making fervent pleas to authorities through television channels seeking help for their dear ones.
Soumya from Australia said her parents and their relatives were stranded in Aluva for the past two days. Another said an elderly relative Mary Varghese was badly in need of an oxygen cylinder and her condition was worsening.
Although the rain let up in a few places on Saturday, four districts of Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Thrissur remained in the throes of the monsoon fury. Officials said many private hospitals in Ernakulam district are running out of oxygen, forcing the authorities to shift patients to nearby facilities.
Many had to be evacuated after flood water entered hospitals. People in relief shelters also complained about dearth of food and drinking water.
Quite a few petrol pumps, even in places like the state capital Thiruvananthapuram, which has escaped the monsoon fury to some extent, have run dry. Long queues of motorists were seen at several fuel stations in Thiruvananthapuram district. Authorities have directed each of these fuel bunks to keep in reserve 3,000 litres of diesel and 1,000 litres of petrol at all times for relief operations.
Local fishermen have also joined in the rescue mission with their boats and could be seen evacuating those marooned in places like Aluva, Kalady, Perumbavoor, Muvattupuzha and Chalakudy.
Several roads in the hill district of Idukki, including in picturesque Munnar, have been badly damaged from a string of landslides. Wayanad, among the worst-hit by the floods, is cut off from the rest of Kerala.
The Kochi airport is still shut with rain water flooding the runways. Several trains were either cancelled or rescheduled. Services on the Kochi Metro are, however, unaffected.
With inputs from PTI
IMD predicts relief for Kerala: Rains to ease from Monday
In a much-needed respite to rain-battered Kerala, the India Meteorological Department said the intensity of rainfall in the state will reduce in the next two to three days. IMD additional director general Mritunjay Mohapatra said Kerala is not expected to receive heavy rainfall from 20 August.
Kerala has received 170 percent more rain than is normal from 1 August 1 to 17 August. As many as 194 people have died and 36 have been missing since 8 August due to rains and landslides. Over 3.14 lakh people have been moved to relief camps.
Piyush Goyal says Indian Railways is providing 15 lakh litres of water to Kerala
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that due to the floods in Kerala, there has been a shortage of drinking water, and that the Indian Railways is providing 15 lakh litres of water to Kerala from Pune and Ratlam. "In this hour of crisis, Railways is dedicated to extending support to the victims of the Kerala floods," he tweeted.
IMD withdraws red alert for Kerala for Sunday
News18 also reported that only four districts were on red alert right now.
Over 5 lakh people in refugee camps in Kerala: News18
The news channel further said that 60,000 people were rescued today. There are still 1 lakh people who still need to be rescued.
Official death toll in the last ten days is 206.
Single-click rescue assistance app launched for Kerala
The app will share your location and other details automatically from your phone and register your case immediately.
rescueapp.in lists all the upcoming rescue requests with map markings from this app.
Authorities in Mandya set up teams to monitor situation
In Karnataka's Mandya, the district administration has formed teams for round-the-clock monitoring of possible flooding situation at vulnerable areas, besides initiating measures to tackle possible untoward incidents. “We have instructed all the Panchayat Development Officers and Village Accountants to patrol the area besides helping the residents,” a PDO said. The Cauvery has submerged a large tract of agricultural fields and some water pumping stations. Measures will be initiated to repair the pumping stations soon, the officer said.
The assessment of loss is yet to begin. The most affected villages are Byate Thimmana Koppalu, Enne Hole Koppalu and Chaluvarasana Koppalu. Achchappana Koppalu, Ramapura, Doddapalya, Mandya Koppalu and Cauvery Boredevara Thopu are some other villages that are potentially vulnerable.
Police bandobast has been made at many vulnerable places to prevent people from entering Cauvery to wash clothes and utensils, and for bathing. Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited’s Executive Engineer Basavarajegowda has issued a flood warning to residents of the low-lying areas along the Cauvery and has cautioned people against venturing into the river. “We have asked the people not to graze their cattle near the river,” an Assistant Engineer said.
Input by Deena D'Silva/101Reporters
Punjab, Karnataka governments donate Rs 10 crore each for flood relief
Speaking to reporters, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "On Rahul Gandhi's directions, the governments of Punjab and Karnataka have donated Rs 10 crore for assistance to our brethren in Kerala, while the Puducherry government has sent Rs 1 crore. Further, all MPs, MLAs and MLCs will donate one month's salary."
BJP's Shobha Karandlaje flags off lorry containing relief material
A lorry carrying relief materials, including medicines, biscuits, blankets, rice, sarees and sanitary pads to Coorg, was flagged off by Shobha Karandlaje from the BJP party office in Bangalore. She said the party is in touch with the DC of Kodagu to understand their immediate needs. She appealed to the public to donate generously. (Source: BJP Karnataka)
Relief material being collected and sent to Coorg from the Kodava Samaj premises in Bengaluru.
Image sourced by Coovercolly Indresh/101Reporters
KSEBL asks employees to undertake restoration work on war footing
A circular by the Kerala State Electricity Board Limited has gone out to all employees asking them to be on a war footing during the restoration and renovation process in bringing their systems back to the pre-flood state. KSEBL has been the worst hit with all its substations, feeder and lines submerged in the flood, including the inundation of small hydel projects, the notice said. The actual loss and damage sustained to KSEBL can only be properly ascertained after the water recedes, it said, asking all employees and officers to defer all personal activities, avoid holidays as much as possible in the coming days.
Defence minister tweets out video of operations conducted by IAF
Survivors stranded in Pandanad without food or water for four days
A few families stranded for a few days in Pandanad have been rescued. There is seething anger among survivors.
"We have been saved by fishermen from Kollam on their countrymade boats. No one from the government side came to our help. We survived by drinking rain water for four days," said one of the survivors.
"There are still thousands stranded in Pandanad without food or water for four days. We may see a big human tragedy," the survivor further said.
Heavy rainfall warning for 11 districts
The IMD has issued a heavy rainfall warning for 11 districts in the state on Saturday. According to The Hindu, the Met Office in Thiruvananthapuram said that Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts were most likely to experience heavy rainfall (7 -11 cm in 24 hours).
Situation grave in Kerala, says Pinarayi Vijayan
"We made the situation very clear in front of the prime minister. The prime minister has announced Rs 500cr more than what was announced earlier (Rs 100cr). The situation is grave in Kerala. We must stand together. The prime minister has understood the situation very well. The Revenue Department officials were also there with us (during the meeting)," explained Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan while speaking to reporters.
He also said the state is dealing with an "unprecedented disaster". "We have been promised more helicopters... This is the problem with you media people, you are always thinking negatively. We are getting all possible help," asserted Vijayan.
Traders hoarding foodgrains in Idukki
Complaints regarding hoarding of foodgrains and other essential items by traders are coming from Idukki, which is almost cut off from the rest of the state following extensive damage to roads leading up to the district. Prices of the essential items have shot up in many places after supplies from outside were disrupted. Only limited items are coming into Ernakulam via Neriyamanagalm. Reports from Idukki said people in many isolated areas were passing days without food.
Haryana, Odisha announce relief packages
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced Rs 10 in aid, while Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik also announced a financial package worth Rs 5 crore.
Salute the people of Kerala: Narendra Modi
Today is the last chance to be saved alive for many: Shashi Tharoor
Local private bus services in Calicut join the flood fight
The Attoli Bus Owners Society Sangam (ABOS) has said bus fares collected will go to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Bus conductors in buses running in the routes of Attoli to Calicut town have replaced the traditional conductor purses with collection buckets. Passengers can contribute from the minimum ticket fare to any amount they desire. Tickets are not issued for this relief ride. Around 30 buses are taking part in this process, and all collections from the day will go into the CMRF.
Prime Minister Modi promises Centre's assistance
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to repair main national highways damaged due to floods on priority. The Central Public Sector like NTPC and PGCIL have also been directed to be available to render all possible assistance to the state government in restoring power lines. Villagers, whose kutcha houses have been destroyed in the devastating floods, would be provided 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin' houses on priority, irrespective of their priority in the Permanent Wait List of PMAY-G.
Under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, 5.5 crore person days have been sanctioned in the labour Budget for 2018-19. Any further request for incurring person days would be considered as per the requirement projected by the state. Under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture, farmers would be provided assistance for replantation of damaged horticulture crops.
IAF commadore engaged in rescue ops bemoans lack of understanding
Indian Air Force commodore PK Sreekumar, who is engaged in rescue operations at Mannar, says there is lack of understanding about ground realities in places where urgent attention is required, resulting in a chaotic situation for coordination. "No government agency is seen in Pandanad region where hundreds are stranded. We need more boats. Not a single boat has come from administrative side," he said.
Modi announces ex-gratia Rs lakh per person to kin of deceased
Prime Minister has announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh per person to the next kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those seriously injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Funds (PMNRF).
Kerala suffers damage of Rs 19,512cr; PM offers Rs 500cr as interim relief
The state of Kerala has so far incurred a loss of Rs 19,512 crore as damage to life and property. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered Rs 500 crore as interim relief. The Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had reportedly informed Modi that the loss estimated by the state government was Rs 20,000 crores. The state government had demanded Rs1,000 crore as interim relief.
With inputs from Rabeeha Abdurahiman and TK Devasia
KSRTC to restart services from today
The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation will restart more of its services from Saturday onwards. Buses from Kozhikode to Thrissur and Kannur are already plying. The state buses are also running from Thiruvananthapuram to Ernakulam via Alapuzha. However, there are no buses to Thrissur or Kozhikode from Thiruvananthapuram.
Narendra Modi sanctions Rs 500 crore as interim relief
After the high-level review meeting between Modi, Vijayan and army and naval rescue teams concluded, the prime minister has reportedly sanctioned Rs 500 crore as interim relief for Kerala. More details awaited.
PM's helicopter takes off for aerial survey again as weather clears
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chopper has taken off from Kochi to conduct an aerial survey of the flood-ravaged state. Earlier on Saturday morning, the prime minister had to abandon the aerial recce due to inclement weather.
Toll rises to 324
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in the "worst floods in 100 years", at least 324 lives have been lost in Kerala so far. On Friday, over 80,000 persons, stranded in various places, were rescued, of whom 71,000 were from one of the worst affected Aluva region of Ernakulam district.
How to donate to CM's relief fund
People can donate money to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund; here's how:
Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund
A/c no.: 67319948232
Bank: State Bank of India
IFSC code: SBIN0070028
SWIFT CODE: SBININBBT08
Narendra Modi meets Pinarayi Vijayan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently chairing a meeting in Kochi with Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Union minister KJ Alphons and other officials, after his aerial survey was called off due to inclement weather.
Both Modi and Vijayan are camping at the naval base since they can't continue with the recce.
Narendra Modi cancels aerial survey due to bad weather
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was forced to cancel the aerial survey due to inclement weather, reported News18. Due to heavy rains, the helicopter is not being able to lift off. The weather condition was forced the helicopter to return to the naval airport.
Thrissur records highest number of deaths so far
As per details released by the Disaster Management State Control Room on Friday, Thrissur district recorded the highest number of deaths (42) in Kerala so far since rains ravaged the state from 8 August. The district also registered the highest number of missing persons (19). However, Wayanad district showed the maximum damage to houses, worth Rs 4.81 crore, followed closely by Palakkad and estimated crop losses were massively high in Malappuram compared to other districts..
Input by Deepu Aby Varghese/101Reporters
221 motorised boats, 7 non-motorised boats used for rescue ops
As per a tweet by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the navy, army and coast guard combined are using 221 motorised boats and seven non-motorised boats for the ongoing search and rescue operations in Kerala.
Narendra Modi leaves for aerial survey
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram late on Friday evening. He left the state capital on Saturday to take stock of the flood situation in Kerala through an aerial survey.
23:17 (IST)
IMD predicts relief for Kerala: Rains to ease from Monday
In a much-needed respite to rain-battered Kerala, the India Meteorological Department said the intensity of rainfall in the state will reduce in the next two to three days. IMD additional director general Mritunjay Mohapatra said Kerala is not expected to receive heavy rainfall from 20 August.
Kerala has received 170 percent more rain than is normal from 1 August 1 to 17 August. As many as 194 people have died and 36 have been missing since 8 August due to rains and landslides. Over 3.14 lakh people have been moved to relief camps.
23:14 (IST)
Three more NDRF teams deployed in Kerala
Three more NDRF teams have been sent from Pune to help with relief and rescue operations in Kerala. Earlier, four teams were sent, bring the total number of NDRF teams sent to Kerala from Pune to seven, ANI reported.
23:11 (IST)
DYFI deploys over 1,200 youth volunteers in Kannur
The Democratic Youth Federation of India has deployed more than 1,200 youth volunteers in Kannur. They are working at more than 200 camps to ensure that relief material reaches everyone affected by the devastating floods, the CPM tweeted.
23:03 (IST)
Rajasthan joins list of states announcing financial aid for Kerala
Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje has announced financial assistance of Rs 10 crore from the state for flood-hit Kerala, ANI reported. Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Punjab and Delhi have also offered financial assistance.
22:56 (IST)
Makeshift shelter set up at Kochi naval base
A makeshift relief shelter has been set up at an aircraft hangar at the naval base in Kochi. It is currently housing at least 250 people affected by the floods in Kerala.
22:53 (IST)
NDRF rescues people stranded in Chengannur
Image Courtesy: Naveen Nair
22:52 (IST)
Rescue efforts are on in various parts of Chengannur
Image credit: Naveen Nair
22:48 (IST)
Coast Guard rescues 127 people, including 10-day-old baby, from East Kadangaloor
The Indian Coast Guard on Satusday rescued 127 marooned people from the flooded homes of East Kadangaloor, including a 10-day-old infant and a woman in the later stage of pregnancy. They were all moved to safety, the Coast Guard said.
22:42 (IST)
Arvind Kejriwal chairs meeting on Kerala floods, releases Rs 10 crore for relief work
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting to discuss ways to send help to flood-hit Kerala. In a statement, the Delhi government said it would send relief material for the victims of the deluge. Kejriwal has already released Rs 10 crore from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for Kerala, the statement added.
The Resident Commissioner of Kerala informed Kejriwal that the situation in the southern state was serious and listed out the immediate requirements. Bottled water, biscuits, dry food packets, blankets, bedsheets and clothes are the top requirements at the moment.
22:33 (IST)
Piyush Goyal says Indian Railways is providing 15 lakh litres of water to Kerala
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that due to the floods in Kerala, there has been a shortage of drinking water, and that the Indian Railways is providing 15 lakh litres of water to Kerala from Pune and Ratlam. "In this hour of crisis, Railways is dedicated to extending support to the victims of the Kerala floods," he tweeted.
22:13 (IST)
Pinarayi Vijayan says 58,506 people rescued today
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said 58,506 people were rescued on Saturday. He had earlier said that the state was facing an "unprecedented disaster", and that the situation was very grave.
22:01 (IST)
Telangana minister pledges one month's salary to flood relief
According to ANI, Telangana municipal administration and IT minister KT Rama Rao has pledged his one month's salary to the flood relief.
21:44 (IST)
33 people died in Kerala today: Pinarayi Vijayan
The total death toll now stands at 357, according to ANI.
21:41 (IST)
Flooded house in Thrissur
A house in Gandhinagar, Thrissur had water levels coming up to the stairs leading to the house.
21:36 (IST)
People, children wade through flooded waters
A child is seen floating on a bean bag in the waters in this video.
21:23 (IST)
IMD withdraws red alert for Kerala for Sunday
News18 also reported that only four districts were on red alert right now.
21:08 (IST)
Over 5 lakh people in refugee camps in Kerala: News18
The news channel further said that 60,000 people were rescued today. There are still 1 lakh people who still need to be rescued.
Official death toll in the last ten days is 206.
20:59 (IST)
Around 250 people rescued from Kodagu
The army team of 15 DOGRA Battalion, along with Engineer task force and SDRF, have conducted rescue operation in affected areas of Kodagu district, according to the Chief Minister's Office.
The CMO further said that they have successfully rescued approximately 250 people, which include more than 30 senior citizens and 50 children.
First aid has been provided and evacuation with stretchers are also being carried out for the people in need. The rescue operation is still in progress as the number of people affected is still high.
20:52 (IST)
National Crisis Management Committee reviews rescue efforts
The NCMC in its third meeting today in three days reviewed the ongoing massive rescue and relief operation in the flood affected areas in Kerala. The meeting, held under the chairmanship of the Cabinet Secretary Shri PK Sinha, discussed in a video conference with the Chief Secretary of Kerala the current flood situation and deployment of rescue teams, motorboats, helicopters, life jackets; provision of food, water and medicines; and restoration of power, telecom and transport links wherever they were disrupted.
67 helicopters, 24 aircraft, 548 motorboats and thousands of rescue personnel from Indian navy, army, air force, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Coast Guard, other CAPFs, have been pressed into service to rescue and evacuate people from submerged areas to relief camps and for distribution of relief materials.
More than 6,900 life jackets, 3,000 life buoys, 167 inflatable tower lights, 2,100 raincoats, 1,300 gumboots and 153 chain saws have been provided as per the request of the state government.
20:25 (IST)
Train full of rice worth Rs 7.5 crore will leave for Kerala: Chhattisgarh CM
"3 crores will be provided in cash. Doctors, soldiers and even public of our state is ready to go there to help," Raman Singh further said.
20:24 (IST)
Fallout from Kerala floods hits poultry farms in Namakkal
The fallout from Kerala floods is already being felt in neighbouring states. Poultry farms in Namakkal that would normally send 1.1 crore eggs to Kerala each day are now seeing that only 40 percent of their shipments are able to cross the border.
While the eggs are being diverted to other districts in Tamil Nadu, over 30 lakh eggs are reportedly stuck in the many poultry farms there.
Sourced by Mydeen Abdul Kadar/101Reporters
20:18 (IST)
Indian Commercial Pilots Association offers services for rescue
The Indian Commercial Pilots Association, which had yesterday threatened Air India with a strike over non-payment of their flying dues, have today written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying they are volunteering their services in ferrying survivors and relief materials in Kerala.
They have committed their support for Operation Madad and Operation Sahyog and hoped that the prime minister would turn his attention to the plight of the pilots once calm was restored in Kerala.
Inputs by DA Varghese/101Reporters
20:13 (IST)
Karnataka: CM announces Rs 2 lakh compensation for those who lost their homes, Rs 5 lakh for families of deceased
Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy visited victims in a Madikeri relief camp on Saturday and announced Rs 2 lakh compensation to those who lost their homes and Rs 5 lakh to families of the deceased.
He assured that a dedicated housing layout will be built for those affected. He promised to stay for two days in the district next week to help the victims and guaranteed that the government didn't face any scarcity of funds.
Inputs by Coovercolly Indresh/101Reporters
20:03 (IST)
Stranded people in state reach out through social media
Here is another SOS from Chengannur:
19:52 (IST)
Over 70 trapped textile traders from Tamil Nadu rescued in Kerala
More than 70 textile traders from Rajapalayam in Virudhunagar district in Tamil Nadu had been trapped for the past three days without food or water in Ranni in Pathanamthitta in Kerala.
They had gone to Kerala, as usual, this week to sell their wares but heavy rains and subsequent flooding had forced them to take shelter on the third floor of the local post office.
A few other families with children had also been staying with them. As water entered the second floor, they sent out urgent appeals via Whatsapp. It is understood that they were rescued today and are expected to return to Tamil Nadu. However, their entire merchandise has been lost in the flood.
Inputs by Jailani/101Reporters
19:25 (IST)
Over 300 people rescued in Chengannur: Kerala minister
"Massive rescue operation is underway in Chengannur, more than 300 people have been rescued. We need engineers to help us construct makeshift bridges so that rescue operations can be a carried out in forest areas," ANI quoted Kerala minister G Sudhakaran as saying.
19:19 (IST)
Padanad emerging as epicentre of calamity
Pandanad in Kerala's Chengannur town could turn into the epicentre of the worst calamity to hit the state since it was formed. For the fourth day in a row, thousands of families in this central Kerala village are stranded on rooftops without food, water, medicine and electricity.
Local fishermen on boats are battling rough waters to save as much as they can, but with the Pampa river still in spate, flowing with rapid ferocity, most of the areas in Pandanad village are still inaccessible for rescue workers.
19:14 (IST)
Tamil Nadu IAS officers to donate one day's salary
The Tamil Nadu IAS officers Association has announced that all officers serving in the state have resolved to donate one day's salary towards Kerala relief efforts.
Input by Mydeen Abdul Kadar/101Reporters
19:02 (IST)
Senior citizen rescued
A senior citizen who was stranded for the past two days in Madenadu near Madikeri was rescued by villagers.
Input by Coovercolly Indresh/101Reporters
18:59 (IST)
Over 154 people rescued by aircraft till now
ANI reports that air rescue has been carried out at many places in Thrissur, Ernakulam and Pathanamthitta. Over 154 people have been rescued till now through aircraft.
18:57 (IST)
Rescue operations on in Chengannur
18:57 (IST)
Single-click rescue assistance app launched for Kerala
The app will share your location and other details automatically from your phone and register your case immediately.
rescueapp.in lists all the upcoming rescue requests with map markings from this app.
18:39 (IST)
All Congress MPs, MLAs will donate one month's salary: AICC
The AICC has announced that all Congress MPs in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and all Congress MLAs across India will donate one month's salary toward relief measures in Kerala.
It has also decided to set up Special Relief Committees in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry where all relief material will be collected by Congress workers and sent to Kerala.
Inputs by DA Varghese/101Reporters
18:25 (IST)
Four deaths confirmed from Chengannur
Four deaths have been confirmed from Pandanad in Chengannur. Four more bodies were reportedly spotted by rescue workers floating inside two houses in Pandanad.
Input by Naveen Nair
18:14 (IST)
Authorities in Mandya set up teams to monitor situation
In Karnataka's Mandya, the district administration has formed teams for round-the-clock monitoring of possible flooding situation at vulnerable areas, besides initiating measures to tackle possible untoward incidents. “We have instructed all the Panchayat Development Officers and Village Accountants to patrol the area besides helping the residents,” a PDO said. The Cauvery has submerged a large tract of agricultural fields and some water pumping stations. Measures will be initiated to repair the pumping stations soon, the officer said.
The assessment of loss is yet to begin. The most affected villages are Byate Thimmana Koppalu, Enne Hole Koppalu and Chaluvarasana Koppalu. Achchappana Koppalu, Ramapura, Doddapalya, Mandya Koppalu and Cauvery Boredevara Thopu are some other villages that are potentially vulnerable.
Police bandobast has been made at many vulnerable places to prevent people from entering Cauvery to wash clothes and utensils, and for bathing. Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited’s Executive Engineer Basavarajegowda has issued a flood warning to residents of the low-lying areas along the Cauvery and has cautioned people against venturing into the river. “We have asked the people not to graze their cattle near the river,” an Assistant Engineer said.
Input by Deena D'Silva/101Reporters
18:09 (IST)
Punjab, Karnataka governments donate Rs 10 crore each for flood relief
Speaking to reporters, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "On Rahul Gandhi's directions, the governments of Punjab and Karnataka have donated Rs 10 crore for assistance to our brethren in Kerala, while the Puducherry government has sent Rs 1 crore. Further, all MPs, MLAs and MLCs will donate one month's salary."
18:04 (IST)
BJP's Shobha Karandlaje flags off lorry containing relief material
A lorry carrying relief materials, including medicines, biscuits, blankets, rice, sarees and sanitary pads to Coorg, was flagged off by Shobha Karandlaje from the BJP party office in Bangalore. She said the party is in touch with the DC of Kodagu to understand their immediate needs. She appealed to the public to donate generously. (Source: BJP Karnataka)
17:56 (IST)
Relief material being collected and sent to Coorg from the Kodava Samaj premises in Bengaluru.
Image sourced by Coovercolly Indresh/101Reporters
17:51 (IST)
KSEBL asks employees to undertake restoration work on war footing
A circular by the Kerala State Electricity Board Limited has gone out to all employees asking them to be on a war footing during the restoration and renovation process in bringing their systems back to the pre-flood state. KSEBL has been the worst hit with all its substations, feeder and lines submerged in the flood, including the inundation of small hydel projects, the notice said. The actual loss and damage sustained to KSEBL can only be properly ascertained after the water recedes, it said, asking all employees and officers to defer all personal activities, avoid holidays as much as possible in the coming days.
17:44 (IST)
Defence minister tweets out video of operations conducted by IAF
17:36 (IST)
Situation (in Karnataka) under control: HD Kumaraswamy
"Nearly 60 people are stuck in a village in Kodagu and the Indian Army has reached there. We are arranging helicopters but the weather is not allowing us to fly," said the Karnataka chief minister.
"Situation is under control, district administration is taking proper care," ANI further quoted him as saying.
17:34 (IST)
Roads damaged in Palakkad
Due to landslides and floods, many roads have been damaged in Palakkad.
17:29 (IST)
Kerala also battling fake news
Some hours ago, fake news surrounding the fate of the ancient Mullaperiyar Dam in Kerala surfaced on social media, creating panic among people.
Responding to the same, the Chief Minister of Kerala tweeted, alerting people to only rely on official sources.
17:10 (IST)
Karnataka CM announces compensation
ANI reports that Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy has announced Rs 5 lakh as compensation for the people who have lost their houses in floods.
17:04 (IST)
Yogi Adityanath announces donation for Kerala
According to ANI, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has announced Rs 15 crore as donation from Chief Minister's Relief Fund for Kerala.
17:01 (IST)
How to donate for Kerala
There are several ways to donate for the relief efforts in Kerala. From using PayTm to Amazon India, all and any kind of support for the state matters at this time.
16:45 (IST)
Survivors stranded in Pandanad without food or water for four days
A few families stranded for a few days in Pandanad have been rescued. There is seething anger among survivors.
"We have been saved by fishermen from Kollam on their countrymade boats. No one from the government side came to our help. We survived by drinking rain water for four days," said one of the survivors.
"There are still thousands stranded in Pandanad without food or water for four days. We may see a big human tragedy," the survivor further said.
16:37 (IST)
Sharjah ruler announces donation of Rs 4 crore for Kerala
Sharjah ruler Sultan bin Muhammad Al-Qasimi has joined the Kerala flood relief effort by announcing a donation of Rs 4 crore.
Qasimi’s economic advisor informed media that the amount will be sent to the Kerala government shortly. Earlier, UAE president announced formation of committees to look into providing relief assistance to the affected people.
"The people of Kerala have always been and are still part of our success story in the UAE. We have a special responsibility to help and support those affected," said the UAE president.
16:22 (IST)
Emergency battery packs prepared by engineering students
Students of Government Engineering College, Barton Hill in Thiruvananthapuram, have prepared emergency battery packs to be sent to flood-affected areas.
Input by DA Varghese/101Reporters
16:18 (IST)
Three shutters of Mullaperiyar dam raised to three feet
Three shutters of Mullaperiyar dam have been raised to three feet after the lake level crossed 141 feet.
According to Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) sources, the water level in the lake was 141.30 feet at 2.00 pm.
The Supreme Court-permitted maximum storage level is 142 feet. The current inflow into the lake is 12,149.37 cusecs, storage 12,569 Mcft and discharge 2,209 cusecs.