To help the affected in the unfortunate Kerala Floods, many NGOs, crowdfunding platforms, e-tailers have come together to extend all the aid to the people in the state. Tech companies too are doing their bit in the same, with Facebook and Google offering their tracking tools.

Google Person Finder

Google has activated a Person Finder tool for Kerala, which will allow users to track people who are missing. This page also allows one to add information about someone they have found, who have been displaced from their home and family.

Do note, that any data that is entered on this page is available publicly and can be seen by anyone. Google has clarified that it does not review or verify the accuracy of the data provided.

Google Flood Resources for Kerala

Google has also put out pin-dropped a list of centres providing rescue operations, including shelters, food and water, medicine and essentials, volunteers, Jeep rescue and ambulances, among others.

Facebook safety check

Facebook has also activated its Safety Check feature for Kerala, which can be used to let friends and family know that they are safe. Facebook has also created a crisis response page that shows news and video content from public and media sources related to the flooding.

Olacabs’ for Kerala Floods

While Ola isn’t aiding donations, the company has announced that for every non-corporate ride that is booked, it will add Rs 5 to the CM's Relief Fund, according to a report by The News Minute.