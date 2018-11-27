Tuesday, November 27, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Europe wants privacy regulators to act against Google's location tracking

Netherlands, Poland and five other EU countries have asked regulators to take action against Google.

Reuters Nov 27, 2018 13:30 PM IST

Consumer agencies in the Netherlands, Poland and five other European Union countries asked privacy regulators on 27 November to take action against Google for allegedly tracking the movements of millions of users in breach of the bloc’s new privacy law.

Google is already facing a lawsuit in the United States for allegedly tracking phone users regardless of privacy settings.

The consumer groups, which included those in the Czech Republic, Greece, Norway, Slovenia and Sweden, filed complaints with their respective national data protection authorities, based on research by their Norwegian counterpart.

A Google logo is displayed at the entrance to the internet based company's offices in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 9, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

A Google logo is displayed at the entrance to the internet based company's offices in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 9, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Consumer lobby the European Consumer Organisation (BEUC) alleges that Google uses various methods to encourage users to enable the settings ‘location history’ and ‘web and app activity’ which are integrated into all Google user accounts.

“These unfair practices leave consumers in the dark about the use of their personal data,” BEUC, speaking on behalf of the countries’ consumer groups, said.

“These practices are not compliant with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), as Google lacks a valid legal ground for processing the data in question. In particular, the report shows that users’ consent provided under these circumstances is not freely given,” it said.

GDPR, which allows users to control their data, foresees fines of up to 4 percent of global revenues for companies that break the rules.

Asked for comment on the consumer groups’ complaints, a Google spokesman said: “Location History is turned off by default, and you can edit, delete, or pause it at any time. If it’s on, it helps improve services like predicted traffic on your commute.”

“If you pause it, we make clear that — depending on your individual phone and app settings — we might still collect and use location data to improve your Google experience.”

“We’re constantly working to improve our controls, and we’ll be reading this report closely to see if there are things we can take on board,” he said.

tags



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great
What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks

What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks
Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

also see

Google

Google News in EU could shut if proposed 'link tax' comes into force

Nov 19, 2018

Google

Google to roll out new policies in Europe to provide more transparency around political ads

Nov 22, 2018

Russia

Russia to impose stiffer fines on tech firms that fail to comply with laws: Report

Nov 26, 2018

NewsTracker

European Commission flags concerns over India's data localisation norms, elevated import duties

Nov 22, 2018

CriticalPoint

Brexit: Indian businesses must face facts to survive shift in UK policies, take timeout from Commonwealth fantasy league

Nov 24, 2018

Tim Cook

Google Search is the best, but Safari in-built controls protect user data: Tim Cook

Nov 19, 2018

science

Gene Editing

World's first CRISPR gene-edited babies claimed by Chinese researcher as his work

Nov 27, 2018

Mars InSight

NASA's InSight lands on Mars: First robot geologist to study Marsquakes, meteorite impacts and what constitutes rocky planets

Nov 27, 2018

Mars Mission

NASA InSight lands safely on Mars, begins early tests on its dusty, equatorial home after relaying first images from the Red Planet

Nov 27, 2018

petroleum

NASA makes a surprise request for petroleum developments in the Arctic Ocean

Nov 26, 2018