tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi is hosting a four-day Black Friday sale in India starting today. Buyers will get discounts on many products including smartphones, smart wearables, earphones, beard trimmer, power bank, earbuds and more. The sale is being hosted across Mi.com, Amazon India website, Flipkart and retail stores. In terms of wearables, you can get Mi Band 4 (Review) at a price of Rs 1,999, down from Rs 2,299. The newly launched Mi Watch Revolve (Review) is also selling at a price of Rs 9,999, down by Rs 1,000. Xiaomi's Mi Beard Trimmer is available at Rs 1,299 and Mi Beard Trimmer 1C is priced at Rs 899.

Woah Prices revealed! Mi fans, this #BlackFridaySale avail amazing discounts on your favourite #Mi products. Sale starting midnight tonight! . Head to https://t.co/D3b3QtmvaT, @amazonIN, @Flipkart or Retail stores and get your cart ready! pic.twitter.com/3N3Ixqb1hE — Mi India #Mi10TSeries5G (@XiaomiIndia) November 25, 2020

In the smartphone department, Redmi 9 Prime (Review) 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is available at Rs 10,999, down from Rs 11,999. Redmi Note 9 Pro (Review)'s 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is also selling at a discount of Rs 1,000. The Redmi 9i (4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage) is also selling at Rs 8,999, down by Rs 300. Redmi Note 8 (Review) 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is available at Rs 8,999.

In addition to this, products like Mi True Wireless earphones 2C (Review), Redmi Earbuds S Black, Mi Tv stick, Redmi 20000mAh powerbank and so on.