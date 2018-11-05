Diwali is one of those festivals where the festivities last for over a week. Meeting relatives, stuffing yourself silly with all the Diwali delicacies, gambling under the pretext of tradition, and basically having a roaring time with your near and dear ones is par for the course. This is also the time which makes us at tech2 think about gadgets that would have a universal appeal and everyone would love to hang out with.

Keeping a budget under Rs 50,000, here are some gadgets that you can bring home this Diwali season. Please note, this list does not include smartphones as we have a separate story on that which you can read here.

Saregama Carvaan Portable Digital Music Player

In the 10 years that I have been reviewing gadgets, the only gadget my parents cared about was Saregama's Caravan. It took them no time to set it up and start listening to the classics. This is easily the best gift ever for retro music fans as it comes pre-loaded with up to 5,000 songs which do not require the internet to play them. Kishore Kumar, Mohd Rafi, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhonsle, Manna Dey, Mukesh, RD Burman, you name the singer and musician and Carvaan has their playlists stored in the gorgeous looking Bluetooth speaker.

In addition to songs, Carvaan also bundles in decade-old catalogues of that classic radio show hosted by the legendary Amin Sayani, Cibaca Geetmaala. Frankly, if there's only one gadget you want to bring home this Diwali, then it is the Carvaan. The price ranges from Rs 2,100 for the basic edition to Rs 14,999 for the Harmon Kardon speaker ones. So pick one that fits your pocket and sing away.

Price: Saregama Carvaan players are priced from Rs 2,100 to Rs 14,999

Kindle Oasis

Every family has that bookworm, I was my family's bookworm, so I know the feeling. If any of your family members is one, get a Kindle. Or two. 2018's lineup of Amazon Kindles starts at Rs 5,999 and goes all the way north to Rs 20,000. The 2018 Kindle Paperwhite is even swimming pool proof now. How many books can you store on a kindle you ask? Let's just say... more than you'll ever finish reading in one lifetime. Even otherwise, the Kindle Oasis or any other Kindle that fits your budget is a great investment.

Price: Rs 21,999 for Kindle Oasis; Rs 12,999 for Kindle Paperwhite (waterproof); Rs 8,799 for Kindle Paperwhite; Rs 4,799 for the Kindle

GoPro Hero 7 Black

Adventure = Amazing Instagram followers, great selfies and super memories. If adventure is your middle name, then the GoPro Hero 7 has to be your weapon of choice. The brand new Hero 7 is the most fun GoPro ever. There's a dedicated selfie mode, that also shoots a vertical video for your insta-stories. You can go live on Facebook right from your GoPro now and the video with Hypersmooth tech is unbelievably smooth. As always, it's waterproof, and just the perfect action cam this season. Just ensure that you get an extra battery pack along with you as you don't want to run out of juice just when you're summiting Mt. Everest.

Price: Rs 37,000

Echo Plus / Google Home

What's the safest and the most fun way to introduce children to the internet? No, the answer is not through your smartphone. Definitely not. And to all the parents who are doing that... that's bad parenting. Get a smart speaker instead. Google Home or Amazon Echo Plus (or Home Mini / Echo Dot if you don't want to spend a lot on these devices) brings the internet alive with a computer voice that sounds like a human. You can make the Echo Plus or Google Home tell you a joke, answer those tricky general knowledge questions or just play your favourite songs. During Bhaiduj (or Bhaubeej) you don't have to hunt for that favourite song on your device, just order Echo or Home to play your favourite artist with a simple voice command.

Price: Echo Plus @ Rs 11,999; Google Home @ Rs 7,499

Fire TV Stick (4K) / Chromecast 2 (FullHD)

All that socialising can get a bit heavy, even for the extroverts. As for the introverts, there is still some hope. The brand new Fire TV Stick (4K) and Chromecast 2 give you access to a whole library of your favourite TV shows which you can (binge) watch at your convenience. Seriously, part of me wishes I was locked in my room with my big screen TV and one of these, as sometimes too much of socialising gets to me. House of Cards is out with season 6. Julia Roberts' first ever web show Homecoming is out on Hotstar, Narcos' new season is coming out soon and not to forget, the horror drama par excellence, The Haunting of Hill House. One lifetime isn't enough to watch all the shows.

Price: Fire Stick @ Rs 5,999; Chromecast 2 @ Rs 1,999

Mi TV 4 Pro

In case, just in case, you're craving for a brand new TV and don't have much money left after losing it all in that Teen Patti night, Xiaomi is here to rescue you. The top smartphone maker in India started selling its TVs just a few months ago and has already managed to sell a million of them. The idea is simple: offering an unbeatable value proposition on their TVs, just like they do with their smartphones. But, out of the box, there is no support for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. So don't forget to get a Fire TV Stick or a Chromecast.

Price: Rs 49,999

We're Tech2 and all about gadgets and technology, but on festive occasions, gadgets are secondary. Diwali is all about stuffing your face silly with delicious laddoos and chaklis, catching up with cousins and socialising. Your gadgets are going to be there with you even after Diwali. Hang out with the humans for a change. And keep that Wi-Fi off.

Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali and a prosperous new year!