Having recently launched the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus globally, it could be while before Samsung officially announces the Galaxy Note 9. But going by speculations it could be launched earlier than the expected August-September IFA launch.

According to a report by LetsGoDigital, two variants of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 have just been certified by the China Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (CMIIT). The models listed SM-N9600 and SM-N9608 are likely the Exynos and Qualcomm versions of the same phone. The listing, however, does not give away any other details about the phone so we will have to wait for more on that end.

The listed model names also fall in line with the codename shared by tipster Evan Blass earlier this month. As seen earlier in a reported GeekBench listing, the Galaxy Note 9 will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC which was first introduced in the S9 phones. We can also expect the phone to have 6 GB of RAM, a 6.4-inch AMOLED display and a large 4,000 mAh battery.

On the software end, we can expect the Note 9 to come with Android Oreo 8.1 out-of-the-box. Considering that Samsung has a bad history of providing timely software updates, it is refreshing to see that the Note 9 will come with the latest Android OS. But by the time the Note 9 arrives Android P should be out, at least for Pixel devices.

Samsung is yet to confirm anything just yet, but this is not the first time we have heard of a possible early launch of the Note 9 this year. All this suggests that we can expect a frenzy of Galaxy Note 9 rumours to do the internet rounds over the next few months.