Rumours about the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 have already started surfacing on the internet despite the expected launch date being months away.

According to a tweet by noted smartphone leaker Evan Blass, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 with model number SM-N960U will come with codename ‘Crown’.

Samsung is already working hard on its upcoming flagship device after it launched the Galaxy S9 series back at MWC 2018 in February. We are expecting the device to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and an Exynos equivalent. The details about the codename come days after reports indicated that Note 9 may come with a 6.4-inch display and 4,000 mAh battery.

Conflicting reports have been coming regarding the company’s plans for including an under-display fingerprint scanner. One report adds that using an under display fingerprint scanner is the only way for the company to pack a 4,000 mAh battery while the second report adds that the company will not add the technology because the ultrasonic sensor by Qualcomm and optical solution by Synaptics does not meet the technical requirements set by Samsung.

Galaxy Note9 (SM-N960U) codename is Crown.

The company has not announced anything official about the specifications or the timeline of the launch of the Note 9 at the time of writing. Despite the lack of any official confirmation, the report indicates that Samsung is looking at a launch date that is two months before its typical launch timeline.The Note 9 is expected to surpass and improve on the Galaxy S9 line up, similar to how the Note 8 did with the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus.