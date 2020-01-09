tech2 News Staff

Big tech companies showcased several cutting edge products at CES 2020. Amazfit also launched two of its smartwatches — Amazfit Bip S and Amazfit T-Rex at this annual tech event. The highlight of Amazfit T-Rex is that it has good durability and it features a 1.3-inch AMOLED screen. The other has a battery that can last up to 40-days and has 10 sports modes for fitness tracking.

Amazfit T-Rex, Amazfit Bip S pricing, availability

Amazfit T-Rex comes in five colour variants — Camouflage, Iwaguchi, Gun Ash, Khakhi and Army Green. It is priced at CNY 799 (approx Rs 8,000).

On the other hand, Bip-S is available in Carbon Black, Red Orange, Warm Pink, and White Rock colour variants. This smartwatch will cost you Rs 5,000 approximately and it will go on sale in February whereas T-Rex is already available for purchase on the company's official website.

Amazfit T-Rex specifications

Amazfit features a 1.3-inch AMOLED display that is protected by Gorilla Glass 3. It comes with MIL-STD-810G military standards and also has 5 ATM water resistance. In terms of battery, it is equipped by a 390 mAh battery that, as per the company, can last up to 66 days straight in the watch-only mode. When using GPS tracking, it can last up to 20 hours. It also comes with an optical BioTracker PPG heart rate tracker.

The smartwatch has a Sony GPS chip with dual star positioning system.

Amazfit Bip S specifications

Amazfit Bip S sports a 1.28-inch transflective colour LCD screen that has a resolution of 176 x 176-pixel. The screen has an always-on feature and it comes with IP68 rating. The smartwatch also comes with GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, heart-rate tracking and fitness tracking for 10 sports modes.

In terms of battery, It has 200 mAh battery. The company boasts that it can last up to 40 days of normal use. This smartwatch focuses more on delivering a good battery life instead of flaunting looks.

