CES 2020: Amazfit T-Rex, Bip S smartwatches launched with heart rate monitor, water resistance and more

Amazfit T-Rex is equipped by a 390 mAh battery that can last up to 66 days straight in the watch-only mode.


tech2 News StaffJan 09, 2020 14:24:43 IST

Big tech companies showcased several cutting edge products at CES 2020. Amazfit also launched two of its smartwatches —  Amazfit Bip S and Amazfit T-Rex at this annual tech event. The highlight of Amazfit T-Rex is that it has good durability and it features a 1.3-inch AMOLED screen. The other has a battery that can last up to 40-days and has 10 sports modes for fitness tracking.

Amazfit T-Rex, Amazfit Bip S pricing, availability

Amazfit T-Rex comes in five colour variants — Camouflage, Iwaguchi, Gun Ash, Khakhi and Army Green. It is priced at  CNY 799 (approx Rs 8,000).

CES 2020: Amazfit T-Rex, Bip S smartwatches launched with heart rate monitor, water resistance and more

Amazfit Bip-S

On the other hand, Bip-S is available in Carbon Black, Red Orange, Warm Pink, and White Rock colour variants. This smartwatch will cost you Rs 5,000 approximately and it will go on sale in February whereas T-Rex is already available for purchase on the company's official website.

Amazfit T-Rex specifications

Amazfit features a 1.3-inch AMOLED display that is protected by Gorilla Glass 3. It comes with MIL-STD-810G military standards and also has 5 ATM water resistance. In terms of battery, it is equipped by a 390 mAh battery that, as per the company, can last up to 66 days straight in the watch-only mode. When using GPS tracking, it can last up to 20 hours. It also comes with an optical BioTracker PPG heart rate tracker.

Amazfit-T

Amazfit T-Rex

The smartwatch has a Sony GPS chip with dual star positioning system.

Amazfit Bip S specifications

Amazfit Bip S sports a 1.28-inch transflective colour LCD screen that has a resolution of 176 x 176-pixel. The screen has an always-on feature and it comes with IP68 rating. The smartwatch also comes with GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, heart-rate tracking and fitness tracking for 10 sports modes.

Amazfit Bip-S

Amazfit Bip-S

In terms of battery, It has 200 mAh battery. The company boasts that it can last up to 40 days of normal use. This smartwatch focuses more on delivering a good battery life instead of flaunting looks.

