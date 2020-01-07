Tuesday, January 07, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

CES 2020: Hyundai will unveil a concept electric aircraft developed with Uber

The model of the electric aircraft by Hyundai will be designed to carry up to four passengers with a pilot and fly on trips of up to 60 miles (100 km).


tech2 News StaffJan 07, 2020 08:42:38 IST

US ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc and South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor plan to jointly develop electric air taxis, they said on Tuesday, joining the race for flying cars to ease urban congestion.

Hyundai will unveil a concept electric aircraft developed with Uber at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), which kicks off in Las Vegas later in the day, with the model designed to carry up to four passengers with a pilot and fly on trips of up to 60 miles (100 km).

Uber has pledged to begin demonstrator urban flights in 2020 and commercial operations in 2023 as part of its project, which also counts Boeing subsidiary Aurora Flight Sciences as one of its partner firms. Hyundai is the first carmaker to team up with Uber on the project.

CES 2020: Hyundai will unveil a concept electric aircraft developed with Uber

Uber Elevate

“Hyundai will produce and deploy the air vehicles, and Uber will provide airspace support services, connections to ground transportation, and customer interfaces through an aerial rideshare network,” the two companies said in a joint statement.

(Also read: Uber Air’s aerial ride-sharing is expected to go commercial in India by 2023)

“The overall cost to produce and operate UAM (urban air mobility) vehicles should be really low enough for everyone to enjoy the freedom to fly,” Shin Jai-won, Executive Vice President and Head of Urban Air Mobility Division at Hyundai Motor, said at a CES presentation.

Shin, a former NASA engineer hired by Hyundai last year, said the mobility industry believes that once the everyday flight market matures fully, it will exceed the current number of commercial airplanes flying around the world - about 25,000.

(Also read: Uber selects India to be one of the five countries for its flying taxi project)

Last year, Hyundai pledged to invest 1.8 trillion won ($1.5 billion) in what it called “urban air mobility” by 2025.

Hyundai will continue to collaborate with industry leaders on future projects, Euisun Chung, Executive Vice Chairman of the group said at the presentation.

Plane makers, car manufacturers and technology firms are jumping into the flying car segment, although significant technological and regulatory hurdles remain to be addressed.

US planemaker Boeing said in October it was working with Volkswagen’s sports car brand, Porsche, to develop a concept electric flying vehicle capable of transporting people in urban areas.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Apple

CES 2020: Apple to make a comeback after 28 years, expected to show off HomeKit

Jan 06, 2020
CES 2020: Apple to make a comeback after 28 years, expected to show off HomeKit
OnePlus shows off Concept One smartphone teaser with disappearing rear camera

OnePlus Concept One

OnePlus shows off Concept One smartphone teaser with disappearing rear camera

Jan 03, 2020
Dell updates XPS 13 laptop with 10th Gen Intel ‘Ice Lake’ processor before CES 2020

Dell XPS 13

Dell updates XPS 13 laptop with 10th Gen Intel ‘Ice Lake’ processor before CES 2020

Jan 03, 2020
CES 2020: Qualcomm unveils autonomous driving computer, aiming to hit roads by 2023

Qualcomm

CES 2020: Qualcomm unveils autonomous driving computer, aiming to hit roads by 2023

Jan 07, 2020
CES 2020: Amazon expected to showcase its self-driving vehicle technology

Amazon

CES 2020: Amazon expected to showcase its self-driving vehicle technology

Jan 07, 2020
OnePlus might launch its first foldable smartphone Concept One at CES 2020

OnePlus

OnePlus might launch its first foldable smartphone Concept One at CES 2020

Dec 26, 2019

science

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019