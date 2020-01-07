Tuesday, January 07, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Intel unveils ‘Ghost Canyon’ NUC, a modular desktop gaming PC at CES 2020

The Ghost Canyon NUC can pack a desktop-grade graphics card with up to an Intel Core i9 processor.


tech2 News StaffJan 07, 2020 21:47:08 IST

Intel has released the latest version of its Next Unit of Computing (NUC) lineup at CES 2020. The Intel NUC 9 Extreme Kit (and Compute Element) or the Ghost Canyon NUC brings a welcome modular upgrade from the previous version.

Intel unveils ‘Ghost Canyon’ NUC, a modular desktop gaming PC at CES 2020

Intel NUC 9 Extreme Kit aka Grand Canyon NUC.

The NUC 8 or the Hades Canyon was powered by an Intel-AMD collaboration that packed an Intel CPU and AMD GPU on the same chip. While that partnership didn’t go forward, the newest NUC introduces a much-needed upgradeability. Users will be able to replace the CPU, GPU, RAM, storage and even the ports on the Ghost Canyon NUC.

Although the NUC 9 is bigger than the previous one, it is still a mini-desktop gaming PC. However, it’s big enough to fit a desktop graphics card inside it. And by featuring modularity, it becomes future-proof.

Intel says that the Ghost Canyon is meant for enthusiast and AAA gaming, and also for content creation. It’s capable of supporting an unlocked Intel Core i9 processor (Intel Core i9-9980HK). For ports, it has two Thunderbolt 3, two Intel Gigabit LAN, HDMI 2.0a and four USB 3.1 Gen2 ports and an SDXC card slot. It also supports Intel Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 with dual built-in antennas. There are two M.2 slots for NVMe storage and support for up to 64 GB of dual-channel RAM.

The starting price and availability of the NUC 9 series haven’t been revealed yet.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Dell XPS 13

Dell updates XPS 13 laptop with 10th Gen Intel ‘Ice Lake’ processor before CES 2020

Jan 03, 2020
Dell updates XPS 13 laptop with 10th Gen Intel ‘Ice Lake’ processor before CES 2020
CES 2020: Intel Mobileye demos autonomous car navigation system using only 12 onboard cameras

Intel

CES 2020: Intel Mobileye demos autonomous car navigation system using only 12 onboard cameras

Jan 07, 2020
CES 2020: Apple to make a comeback after 28 years, expected to show off HomeKit

Apple

CES 2020: Apple to make a comeback after 28 years, expected to show off HomeKit

Jan 06, 2020
CES 2020: Hyundai will unveil a concept electric aircraft developed with Uber

Uber

CES 2020: Hyundai will unveil a concept electric aircraft developed with Uber

Jan 07, 2020
OnePlus shows off Concept One smartphone teaser with disappearing rear camera

OnePlus Concept One

OnePlus shows off Concept One smartphone teaser with disappearing rear camera

Jan 03, 2020
Sony reveals electric concept car Vision S out of nowhere at CES 2020

Sony Vision S

Sony reveals electric concept car Vision S out of nowhere at CES 2020

Jan 07, 2020

science

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019