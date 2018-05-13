BlackBerry is back with a new smartphone that will just like last year's KeyOne, feature a physical keyboard. The KeyOne smartphone was launched with a physical keyboard and a 4.5-inch IPS LCD display. Other features included 4 GB RAM, 16 GB internal storage, 12 MP rear camera and 8 MP front camera.

The next smartphone by BlackBerry will be called the Key2 and will be launched on 7 June in New York according to this new teaser by the brand on its official social media channel.

BlackBerry tweeted about the launch of the smartphone with a poster that mentions "An Icon Reborn".

Earlier, a smartphone was spotted online expected to be the Key2, comes with similar design seen on the KeyOne.

The leaked device featured a dual-camera set-up as was listed on Chinese regulator website TENNA with code-name "Athena". Other changes seen on the upcoming smartphone includes a redesigned front grill and keyboard. The plastic or rubberised pattern on the rear side found on the earlier KeyOne has been extended all over the smartphone.

The KeyOne was priced at Rs 39,990 and the new device, the Key2 is expected to be launched with a similar price tag, but with upgraded internals.