Asus ROG gaming smartphone to be launched in Q3 2018 in India: Report

Asus ROG smartphone comes with 6-inch 2,160 x 1,080 AMOLED display and special Snapdragon 845 SoC.

Taiwanese electronics company Asus launched the Asus ZenFone 5Z on 5 July which is priced at Rs 29,999 and is expected to compete with the OnePlus 6. Now, the company has also confirmed that its ROG (Republic of Gamers) branded gaming smartphone will also come to India. The smartphone aimed at gamers, was launched at Computex 2018 earlier this year.

According to a report on Digit, Asus CEO Jerry Shen said that the "game-changing" ROG smartphone will be launched in the third quarter in India and also mentioned that the smartphone will 'Definitely' be priced higher than the recently launched ZenFone 5Z. He added "The combination of 8 GB and 512 GB that will be the key to its success. It's better than PC. On top of the specs, we have Optiflex which is our technology that speeds up the phone.”

Asus ROG smartphone comes with 6-inch 2,160 x 1,080 AMOLED display. The smartphone features a special Snapdragon 845 SoC that has been clocked at 2.9 GHz to provide a "seamless" gaming experience. Fuelling that experience is a 4,000 mAh battery that is packaged into a body that looks as radical as Asus' gaming laptops. It also supports Quick Charge 4.0 and can charge the device to 0-66 percent in 30 minutes. The smartphone features Asus HyperCharge that prevents the device from heating during charging.

The USB port on the device has been placed on the side of the smartphone to make it easier to plug and play while using the smartphone. Asus is providing another display attachment called as TwinView Dock which can be used as an additional display on the device to get Nintendo DS-like experience on the device.

Asus ROG gaming smartphone comes with an 8 MP front-facing camera and a dual-camera setup with 12 MP and 8 MP ultra-wide sensors on the rear side. A fingerprint sensor to unlock the device has been placed on the rear side of the smartphone. The smartphone features a built-in 3D vapour-chamber cooling system, branded 'GameCool' to keep the device cool.

When launched, the Asus ROG gaming smartphone will take on gaming smartphones such as the recently launched Xiaomi’s Black Shark and Razor Phone. We expected it to be priced around more than Rs 50,000 in India. Xiaomi’s Black Shark has been launched on China with a price tag of CNY 2,999 (Approx Rs 31,000) where as the Razor Phone is priced at $700 (around Rs 48,000).

