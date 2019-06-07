Friday, June 07, 2019Back to
Asus' joins hands with PUBG Mobile maker Tencent, may launch ROG Phone sequel in July

Asus sequel to the ROG phone will likely be announced in July but a launch date hasn't been announced yet.

tech2 News StaffJun 07, 2019 21:44:03 IST

It has been a year since Asus introduced its first attempt at a gaming phone — simply called the ROG phone. That also happened to be one of the first gaming-focussed Android phones to be brought to India.

A new rumour from Chinese microblogging website Weibo suggests Asus is prepping an announcement for July which could very likely be the ROG 2 Phone. The rumour does match with a report we saw in April that suggested the ROG 2 Phone would be launched before September.

The report doesn't share an exact launch date for the phone, but we will hopefully hear something from Asus on the launch soon.

Asus joins hands with PUBG Mobile maker Tencent, may launch ROG Phone sequel in July

Asus ROG phone.

The dates also make sense considering the original ROG Phone was announced in June 2018. Exactly what upgrades we can expect for the ROG Phone 2 are currently unclear, as we've yet to come across any rumours about the new phone.

While the post on Weibo does talk about the ROG 2 phone, its main purpose was to announce Asus' collaboration with Tencent — yeah the guys behind PUBG Mobile. The post does, however, refrains from sharing further details about the partnership or how it could benefit gamers.

Asus unveiled the original ROG Phone with an overclocked Snapdragon 845 SoC and 3D vapour-chamber cooling at Computex last year. The original phone also came with trigger buttons on the phone, so we can likely expect a return of that feature.

Since the launch of the ROG phone in India last November, we've seen the launch of the Black Shark 2, while the Nubia Red Magic 3 is also expected to arrive in the country soon. This will mean that Asus won't have it easy in India given the competition.

