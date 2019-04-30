Tuesday, April 30, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Nubia's Red Magic 3 packs in a Snapdragon 855 SoC, 90 Hz display and a cooling fan

The Nubia Red Magic 3 has 6.65-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel that has a 90Hz refresh rate.

tech2 News StaffApr 30, 2019 18:31:40 IST

Gaming-centric phones are now finally becoming a thing with several manufacturers such as Razer, Asus and Xiaomi launching their own version of what a gaming phone should look like. Chinese smartphone maker Nubia has also in the past announced its Red Magic lineup which was focused on gaming. Now the company has announced the third iteration of the lineup in the form of the Nubia Red Magic 3 for a very competitive starting price of  CNY 2,899 (approx Rs 29,000).

Nubias Red Magic 3 packs in a Snapdragon 855 SoC, 90 Hz display and a cooling fan

Nubia Red Magic 3.

Coming first to the specs of the device the Red Magic 3 has 6.65-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel that has a 90 Hz refresh rate. There is no notch on the device so we see flat bars on the top and bottom, but they serve the purpose of housing a dual-speaker setup. There is also a 3.5 mm headphone jack which supports Dolby surround sound for more immersive gaming.

Nubia Red Magic 3.

Nubia Red Magic 3.

Inside the phone is a Snapdragon 855 chipset, and 6,8, or even 12 GB of RAM options. Internal storage starts from 128 GB and goes up to 256 GB. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint reader that sits beneath a single camera system. The phone even has an internal cooling fan to keep temperatures low and the CPU fast while gaming.

This camera is the Sony IMX586 sensor which can click 48 MP photos while on the front there is a 16 MP sensor. Red Magic 3 will come with a lightweight version of Android Pie and also with a massive 5,000 mAh battery which supports 27 W fast charging. Prices for the device goes all the way up to CNY 4,299 (approx Rs 43,000)  for the Camouflage and the Blue and Red gradient color options.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5


also see

Redmi

Xiaomi Redmi phone with Snapdragon 730, pop-up selfie camera spotted

Apr 16, 2019
Xiaomi Redmi phone with Snapdragon 730, pop-up selfie camera spotted
Xiaomi has just teased a smartphone with a pop-up front-facing camera

Xiaomi

Xiaomi has just teased a smartphone with a pop-up front-facing camera

Apr 30, 2019
Xiaomi's 100W Super Charge Turbo fast charging tech enters mass production

Redmi

Xiaomi's 100W Super Charge Turbo fast charging tech enters mass production

Apr 18, 2019
Lenovo Z6 Pro to launch at 11.30 am today in China: Here's all we know so far

Lenovo

Lenovo Z6 Pro to launch at 11.30 am today in China: Here's all we know so far

Apr 23, 2019
Realme 3 Pro alternatives: From Redmi Note 7 Pro to Samsung Galaxy A50 and more

Realme 3 Pro

Realme 3 Pro alternatives: From Redmi Note 7 Pro to Samsung Galaxy A50 and more

Apr 29, 2019
Xiaomi India clocks over 80 percent of its revenue from smartphone sales: Report

Xiaomi

Xiaomi India clocks over 80 percent of its revenue from smartphone sales: Report

Apr 26, 2019

science

Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 LIVE: It's time to talk about India's space explorations & her challenges

ORF Space Dialogue

Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 LIVE: It's time to talk about India's space explorations & her challenges

Apr 30, 2019
ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 starts today – here's what to expect

India in Space

ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 starts today – here's what to expect

Apr 29, 2019
Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AI

Synthetic Speech

Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AI

Apr 25, 2019
World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

World Malaria Day

World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

Apr 25, 2019