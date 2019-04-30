tech2 News Staff

Gaming-centric phones are now finally becoming a thing with several manufacturers such as Razer, Asus and Xiaomi launching their own version of what a gaming phone should look like. Chinese smartphone maker Nubia has also in the past announced its Red Magic lineup which was focused on gaming. Now the company has announced the third iteration of the lineup in the form of the Nubia Red Magic 3 for a very competitive starting price of CNY 2,899 (approx Rs 29,000).

Coming first to the specs of the device the Red Magic 3 has 6.65-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel that has a 90 Hz refresh rate. There is no notch on the device so we see flat bars on the top and bottom, but they serve the purpose of housing a dual-speaker setup. There is also a 3.5 mm headphone jack which supports Dolby surround sound for more immersive gaming.

Inside the phone is a Snapdragon 855 chipset, and 6,8, or even 12 GB of RAM options. Internal storage starts from 128 GB and goes up to 256 GB. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint reader that sits beneath a single camera system. The phone even has an internal cooling fan to keep temperatures low and the CPU fast while gaming.

This camera is the Sony IMX586 sensor which can click 48 MP photos while on the front there is a 16 MP sensor. Red Magic 3 will come with a lightweight version of Android Pie and also with a massive 5,000 mAh battery which supports 27 W fast charging. Prices for the device goes all the way up to CNY 4,299 (approx Rs 43,000) for the Camouflage and the Blue and Red gradient color options.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.