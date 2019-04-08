Monday, April 08, 2019Back to
Asus ROG Phone sequel coming in third quarter of 2019 says new report

The ROG Phone 2 will be one of the first devices in Asus' reworked mobile strategy.

tech2 News StaffApr 08, 2019 14:59:45 IST

The gaming-centric ASUS ROG Phone (Review) was quite unlike any other device that was launched globally and especially in India.

The device consisted of an AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, an overclocked Snapdragon 845 SoC, aura lighting on the back, heat vents and lots more. Now it appears Asus will be launching a second-gen version of the device.

Asus ROG Phone. Image: Tech2/Kshitij Pujari

A DigiTimes report has detailed that the Taiwanese electronics giant will be launching a sequel to the ROG Phone in Q3 2019. Tencent, which is also the developer of the wildly popular PUBG Mobile, is said to be the official advertising partner for this smartphone.

The aim, it would appear from the report, is to capitalise on the rising mobile gaming market in China. The report also states that this second-gen ROG Phone will be one of the first devices in Asus' reworked mobile strategy to focus on premium and gaming smartphones.

Apart from this, there is no indication as to what the ROG Phone's specifications are. The ROG Phone in itself was quite a beast of a device, so Asus shouldn't have its work cut out for it. Incremental changes such as an upgraded Snapdragon 855 SoC or something of the likes should be expected. We shall update the story once we have more details.

