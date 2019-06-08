Saturday, June 08, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

ASUS is rebranding the ZenFone 6 to ASUS 6Z which will now launch on 19 June

ASUS is banned from using its ZenFone branding in India, forcing the name change to ASUS 6Z.

tech2 News StaffJun 08, 2019 19:52:48 IST

Taiwanese giants, Asus have been asked by the Delhi High court to do away with the 'ZenFone' moniker in their smartphones which immediately hampered the company's plan to launch its newest flagship in India - the ZenFone 6.

A company called Telecare Network recently petitioned the Delhi High Court stating that ASUS infringed on its ZenMobile trademark, and the court sided with Telecare, banning ASUS from using its familiar ZenFone branding in India.

As a result, ASUS is renaming the ZenFone 6 to ASUS 6Z, with the phone slated to make its debut on 19 June. The team appears to have taken the High Court judgement in their stride quite quickly as the renewed launch date happens to be just three days after the originally scheduled launch date.

ASUS is rebranding the ZenFone 6 to ASUS 6Z which will now launch on 19 June

ASUS ZenFone 6 is now ASUS 6Z. Image: Flipkart

However, the ruling will undoubtedly put a dent in Asus' marketing efforts, as the Taiwanese manufacturer now has to start from scratch with its promotional activity for the phone. Flipkart too appears to have changed the moniker of the Zenfone 6 to ASUS 6Z on its promotional microsite, to reflect the change in name.

Aside from the name change to ASUS 6Z, the phone itself is unchanged from the standard version of the ZenFone 6.

ASUS Zenfone 6: Features and specifications

The Zenfone 6 is packing in the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC – the fastest chip an Android phone can have, 6 GB or 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64, 128 or 256 GB of UFS 2.1-based storage. This is paired with a 5,000 mAh battery for what ASUS is promising is 2-day battery life. The phone supports Qualcomm’s QuickCharge 4.0 tech (18 W) for fast charging.

The 6.4-inch display is notch free and available in an FHD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Unlike the OnePlus 7 duo, this is an IPS LCD display, which means it’s not likely to be as contrasty. Display brightness goes up to 600 nits. This display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6. It’s also 100 percent DCI-P3 rated.

Asus Zenfone 6. Image: Tech2/ Sheldon P

Asus Zenfone 6. Image: Tech2/ Sheldon P

In terms of connectivity, you get USB-C, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac and a triple-slot SIM slot. You also get stereo speakers, and praise be, a headphone jack and a notification LED.

The most exciting feature, though, is the camera.

(Also read: ASUS Zenfone 6 First Impressions: Unique camera module, looks ready to take on the OnePlus 7)

ASUS Zenfone 6 camera

In terms of specs, the camera comprises a Sony IMX 586 sensor that’s rated to 48 MP – just as it is on the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. Unlike on the OnePlus 7 duo, this camera generates full 48 MP images and not 12 MP binned images. The lens aperture is a relatively larger f/1.79.

Paired with this is a secondary 13 MP unit that has a 125º field of view.

Using the rear cameras as selfie cams mean that you can now take 48 MP selfies and 13 MP ultrawides on the Zenfone 6. Stabilised 4k60 fps video is also now a possibility.

Using the rear cameras as selfie cams mean that you can now take 48 MP selfies and 13 MP ultrawides on the Zenfone 6. Stabilised 4k60 fps video is also now a possibility.

What about selfies?

Well, that’s what makes this phone truly interesting. There isn’t a selfie camera. The rear camera flips up.

Now this might sound simple, and it seems like a rather logical choice, but it seems that it took quite a feat of engineering to pull this off. For a start, ASUS had to design an entirely new stepper motor to finely control the motion of the flip. They also had to figure out how to stuff over 40 wires into a couple of holes just a couple of mm wide. If that wasn’t enough, the flip mechanism had to be smart enough and strong enough to not get damaged when there’s an obstacle blocking the flip mechanism.

The advantage, of course, is that you basically get the best selfie camera possible, a camera with all the benefits of a rear camera. That means 48 MP selfies, 13 MP ultra-wide selfies, 4K @ 60 fps recordings with EIS and more.

Asus Zenfone 6. Image: Tech2/ Sheldon P

Asus Zenfone 6. Image: Tech2/ Sheldon P

The flip mechanism is also fully user controllable. You can orient the camera at any angle you like and take a photo. Better yet, you can use the flip mechanism to automatically take panoramas as well.

This convenience also means that you don’t need to precariously perch your phone on some object. You could simply flip the camera 90 degrees and prop it on a table, for example. This flipping can be done via the volume buttons and also via a software feature that pops up in apps like Instagram and Snapchat.

The mechanism has been tested to 1,00,000 flips, which means you can take 28 selfies a day for 5 years at least, according to ASUS. Oh, and the camera immediately retracts when the phone detects that it’s falling.

(Also read: OnePlus 7 vs ASUS Zenfone 6 battle it out in an on-paper specs war)

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags
Loading...



Does Free = Safe? Will this move increase women's participation in the workforce? Firstpost Conversations Ep 6


Top Stories

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019


also see

Oppo Reno

Oppo Reno vs Black Shark 2 vs OnePlus 7 vs ZenFone 6: A budget flagship face-off

May 29, 2019
Oppo Reno vs Black Shark 2 vs OnePlus 7 vs ZenFone 6: A budget flagship face-off
Asus announces limited ZenFone 6 Edition 30 with 12 GB RAM, 512 GB storage

Asus Zenfone

Asus announces limited ZenFone 6 Edition 30 with 12 GB RAM, 512 GB storage

May 28, 2019
Asus reportedly blocked from using 'Zen' or 'ZenFone' branding in India by Delhi HC

Asus

Asus reportedly blocked from using 'Zen' or 'ZenFone' branding in India by Delhi HC

Jun 06, 2019
Delhi University attributes delay in admission process to HC order to realign admission process with re-evaluation

NewsTracker

Delhi University attributes delay in admission process to HC order to realign admission process with re-evaluation

May 30, 2019
From streets of New York to gullies of India, Google Doodle for Pride Month encapsulates LGBTQ’s struggle for equality

NewsTracker

From streets of New York to gullies of India, Google Doodle for Pride Month encapsulates LGBTQ’s struggle for equality

Jun 04, 2019
Samsung M20, Redmi Note 7 and more: Best phones under Rs 10,000 for June 2019

Redmi

Samsung M20, Redmi Note 7 and more: Best phones under Rs 10,000 for June 2019

Jun 06, 2019

science

World Oceans Day 2019: UN makes a push for gender equality in ocean protection, conservation efforts

World Oceans Day

World Oceans Day 2019: UN makes a push for gender equality in ocean protection, conservation efforts

Jun 08, 2019
Jet fuel and diesel can now be made from plastic bags, water bottles & daily waste

Plastic

Jet fuel and diesel can now be made from plastic bags, water bottles & daily waste

Jun 07, 2019
World Food Safety Day 2019: Ending hunger, preventing disease, promoting sustainable agriculture are India's focus areas, says expert

Food Safety Day

World Food Safety Day 2019: Ending hunger, preventing disease, promoting sustainable agriculture are India's focus areas, says expert

Jun 07, 2019
Artificial intelligence that can understand meaning of a baby's different cries

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence that can understand meaning of a baby's different cries

Jun 06, 2019