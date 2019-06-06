tech2 News Staff

In a big blow to Taiwanese electronics giant Asus, the Delhi High Court has ruled that the company cannot use the 'Zen' or 'ZenFone' branding in India. The company has been selling the ZenFone lineup of smartphones in India for some time now and recently the company is preparing to announce the ZenFone 6 flagship smartphone.

As per a report by barandbench, the ruling has been passed because Telecare Network India Pvt Ltd, which has said it owns the trademarks for Zen and Zen Mobiles, had filed the case against Asus.

Telecare itself sells entry-level smartphones under 'Zen' brand name and has said similar branding by a competitor is damaging. Apart from that Telecare said that Asus used the Zen name to "ride upon its goodwill" when Asus came to India in 2014.

The Delhi HC has restrained Asus from selling any smartphone, tablet, or accessory which has the ZenFone branding starting eight weeks after 28 May i.e. 23 July.

Asus has said in a statement that "the ASUS legal team is currently working with the Delhi High Court in India to resolve the Zen Mobiles and ZenFone trademark lawsuit. The supply of ASUS smartphones, notebooks and other products, as well as technical support and after-sales service for all ASUS products, remain unchanged for all consumers."

It remains to be seen whether this legal issue will create a hindrance in the ZenFone 6 launch.

