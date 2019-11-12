tech2 News Staff

Asus has slashed prices for two of its smartphones — Asus 5Z (Review) and Asus 6Z (Review). Asus 5Z was launched in India last year at a starting price of Rs 24,999 for its 6 GB RAM + 128 GB variants. It is now priced at Rs 18,999 on Flipkart, getting a discount of Rs 6,000. The higher storage variant of 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage was launched at Rs 28,999 and is currently selling at Rs 21,999. The 6 GB RAM and 64GB storage variant is selling at Rs 16,999 after a price cut of Rs 5,000.

As for Asus 6Z, it was launched recently in June, at a starting price of Rs 31,999 for its 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant. It is currently selling at Rs 27,999 after a price drop of Rs 4,000. The 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant now selling at a price cut of Rs 34,999 and is selling at Rs 31,999. The higher storage variant of 8 GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage has got a price drop of Rs 6,000 and is currently priced at Rs 34,999. It was launched at a price of Rs 39,999.

The smartphones with new prices are now selling on Flipkart.

Asus ZenFone 5Z specifications

Asus ZenFone 5Z sports a large, 6.2-inch IPS LCD Full HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and notch on the top. The device is globally available in three variants — 6 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage, a 6 GB RAM with 128 GB storage and the top of the line 8 GB RAM with 256 GB storage. An external SD card can expand the storage to 256 GB.



The ZenFone 5Z features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, Adreno 630 GPU, and a dual-camera setup. The camera has a 12 MP + 8 MP sensors with f/1.8 and f/2.4 apertures and 1.4-micron pixel size. Asus also throws in a 3,300 mAh battery into the phone with support for fast charging.

Asus ZenFone 6Z specifications

The smartphone features a 6.4-inch display, which is notch free and is available in an FHD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Unlike the OnePlus 7 duo, which are one of the close competitors of the Asus 6Z, this is an IPS LCD display, which means it’s not likely to be as contrasty. Display brightness goes up to 600 nits. This display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6. It’s also 100 percent DCI-P3 rated, which means it can show about as many colours as the iPhone XR. The phone runs ZenUI 6, an update to existing ZenUI that’s based on Android Pie.

In terms of connectivity, you get USB-C, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac and a triple-slot SIM slot. You also get stereo speakers, and praise be, a headphone jack and a notification LED.

The most exciting feature, though, is the camera.

The Asus 6Z sports a Sony IMX 586 sensor that’s rated to 48 MP – just as it is on the OnePlus 7 (Review) and OnePlus 7 Pro (Review). Unlike on the OnePlus 7 duo, this camera generates full 48 MP images and not 12 MP binned images. The lens aperture is a relatively larger f/1.79. Paired with this is a secondary 13 MP unit that has a 125º field of view.