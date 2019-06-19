tech2 News Staff

Asus has finally announced its flagship smartphone Asus 6Z in India today. The smartphone was launched in Spain last month as Asus Zenfone 6. However, Delhi High court recently ordered Asus to do away with the "ZenFone" moniker in their phones, which delayed the launch the device in India, and has renamed the device as Asus 6Z.

Asus 6Z price and availability

The Asus 6Z has been launched in India in three storage variants. The 6GB+ 64 GB variant is priced at Rs 31,999, 6 GB+ 128 GB at Rs 34,999. The top storage variant of 8 GB+ 256 GB costs Rs 39,999 in India. All the three variants will be available for sale on Flipkart from 26 June.

Asus 6Z specifications and features

The newly launched smartphone sports a 6.4-inch full HD+ display with 1,080x 2,340 pixels resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Asus 6Z is powered by Snapdragon 855 processor and comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage.

In terms of camera, it is equipped with a motorised rotating camera of 48 MP primary sensor coupled with 13 MP secondary ultra wide angle camera. Unlike many premium smartphones, this phone does not have an in display fingerprint sensor instead, there is a fingerprint sensor at the back of the device.

Asus 6Z houses a 5,000 mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4.0.

