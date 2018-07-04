Asus has launched its flagship smartphone ZenFone 5Z in India starting at a price of Rs 29,999. The device has been launched under an exclusive partnership with Flipkart and as such it will be sold only on the e-commerce giant's website starting from 9 July onwards. There is also a flat Rs 3,000 off if you purchase using an ICICI debit & credit card. To recall the phone was first announced back in February at MWC 2018.

Coming first to the specifications, the Asus ZenFone 5Z sports a large, 6.2-inch IPS LCD Full HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and notch on the top. The device is globally available in three variants — 6 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage, a 6 GB RAM with 128 GB storage and the top of the line 8 GB RAM with 256 GB storage. An external SD card can expand the storage to 256 GB.

The ZenFone 5Z features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, Adreno 630 GPU, and a dual-camera setup. The camera has a 12 MP + 8 MP sensors with f/1.8 and f/2.4 apertures and 1.4-micron pixel size. Asus also throws in a 3,300 mAh battery into the phone with support for fast charging.

As far as connectivity goes, we get Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS and a type-C port. The fingerprint scanner is located on the back and the phone runs on Asus' ZenUI 5.0 built on top of Android Oreo.

Quite clearly the device has the recently launched OnePlus 6 in its crosshairs and enters a smartphone price segment that has been dominated by OnePlus for quite some time. It offers the same flagship level specs that the OnePlus 6 offers and has a price tag that looks to be significantly less than the latter. However, will the ZenFone 5Z outperform the OnePlus 6 is another story entirely. Our detailed review of the device shall shed more light on its competition with the current 'flagship killer'.