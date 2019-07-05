tech2 News Staff

Apple is planning an update to its existing 13-inch MacBook Pro, and if recent certification documents are anything to go by, the new laptop is relatively close to completion.

The FCC, a body which regulates devices with wireless transmitters and receivers in the US, briefly revealed a filing on its website regarding an unreleased MacBook Pro, before deciding to pull it down.

As 9To5Mac's findings, the details in the filing are vague but it does confirm a couple of things: one, that this is a 13-inch MacBook Pro, ruling out speculation that it could be a refreshed version of the languishing 12-inch MacBook and two, the model number of the new Laptop (A2159) which lines up with recent MacBook-related filings Apple made with the Eurasian Economic Commission.

The FCC filing also reveals that the model features the same dimensions as the current 13-inch MacBook Pro. In fact, the regulatory label also shows the same power rating of the existing 13-inch MacBook Pro.

As per a report by MacRumors, Apple could be prepping to launch an update to the 13-inch MacBook Pro without the Touch Bar — also the entry-level MacBook Pro which hasn't seen an update since 2017.

The dimensions here also confirm that Apple isn't planning a design overhaul of any sorts with this upcoming model.

However, there are rumours that we’ll see an all-new 16-inch MacBook Pro debut later this year which could feature a fresher design.

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.