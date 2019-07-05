Friday, July 05, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple's upcoming 13-inch MacBook Pro shows up on FCC filing with unchanged dimensions

Apple had unveiled minor updates to its MacBook Pro lineup during its WWDC event in June.

tech2 News StaffJul 05, 2019 14:23:54 IST

Apple is planning an update to its existing 13-inch MacBook Pro, and if recent certification documents are anything to go by, the new laptop is relatively close to completion.

The FCC, a body which regulates devices with wireless transmitters and receivers in the US, briefly revealed a filing on its website regarding an unreleased MacBook Pro, before deciding to pull it down.

As 9To5Mac's findings, the details in the filing are vague but it does confirm a couple of things: one, that this is a 13-inch MacBook Pro, ruling out speculation that it could be a refreshed version of the languishing 12-inch MacBook and two, the model number of the new Laptop (A2159) which lines up with recent MacBook-related filings Apple made with the Eurasian Economic Commission.

Apples upcoming 13-inch MacBook Pro shows up on FCC filing with unchanged dimensions

Macbook Pro.

The FCC filing also reveals that the model features the same dimensions as the current 13-inch MacBook Pro. In fact, the regulatory label also shows the same power rating of the existing 13-inch MacBook Pro.

The bottom of the MacBook Pro laptop can also be seen in one image on the FCC application. Image: FCC

The bottom of the MacBook Pro laptop can also be seen in one image on the FCC application. Image: FCC

As per a report by MacRumors, Apple could be prepping to launch an update to the 13-inch MacBook Pro without the Touch Bar — also the entry-level MacBook Pro which hasn't seen an update since 2017.

The dimensions here also confirm that Apple isn't planning a design overhaul of any sorts with this upcoming model.

However, there are rumours that we’ll see an all-new 16-inch MacBook Pro debut later this year which could feature a fresher design.

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Private video

Private video

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications


also see

Apple

Apple recalls a 'limited' number of MacBook Pros for faulty battery that may 'pose a safety risk'

Jun 21, 2019
Apple recalls a 'limited' number of MacBook Pros for faulty battery that may 'pose a safety risk'
Apple to use scissor-switch keyboard on 2019 MacBook Air, 2020 MacBook Pro: Kuo

MacBook keyboard

Apple to use scissor-switch keyboard on 2019 MacBook Air, 2020 MacBook Pro: Kuo

Jul 05, 2019
Daily Bulletin: Modi leads Yoga Day celebrations in Ranchi; Sitharaman to chair first GST council meet as finance minister; day's top stories

NewsTracker

Daily Bulletin: Modi leads Yoga Day celebrations in Ranchi; Sitharaman to chair first GST council meet as finance minister; day's top stories

Jun 21, 2019
Apple could be launching the 16-inch MacBook Pro variant alongside 2019 iPhones

Apple

Apple could be launching the 16-inch MacBook Pro variant alongside 2019 iPhones

Jun 25, 2019
Apple received one request for app takedowns, 49 requests for user data from India

App Store

Apple received one request for app takedowns, 49 requests for user data from India

Jul 04, 2019
Apple Music hits more than 60 million subscribers, trailing Spotify

Apple

Apple Music hits more than 60 million subscribers, trailing Spotify

Jun 28, 2019

science

Decoy bacteria and tiny 'nanobodies' paired up to fight cancer in new technique

Cancer Therapy

Decoy bacteria and tiny 'nanobodies' paired up to fight cancer in new technique

Jul 05, 2019
Scientists succeed in mapping every neuron in a worm, a breakthrough in neuroscience

Neurobiology

Scientists succeed in mapping every neuron in a worm, a breakthrough in neuroscience

Jul 04, 2019
Fire on the mountain: Massive volcano Stromboli explodes in biggest eruption since 2007

Volcanic Eruption

Fire on the mountain: Massive volcano Stromboli explodes in biggest eruption since 2007

Jul 04, 2019
BrainNet: First brain-to-brain interface for people tests gameplay using just the mind

Neuroscience

BrainNet: First brain-to-brain interface for people tests gameplay using just the mind

Jul 03, 2019